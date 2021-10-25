District Intersects 11.0 m of Continuous Massive Sulphide Mineralization at the Tomtebo Property

Vancouver, October 25, 2021 - District Metals Corp. (TSXV: DMX) (FSE: DFPP); ("District" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Phase II drill program currently underway at its high grade polymetallic Tomtebo Property located in the Bergslagen Mining District in south-central Sweden.

District commenced the 5,000 m Phase II program with two drill rigs in operation at the Tomtebo Property on October 7, 2021 (see news release here). To date, a total of 1,030 m has been drilled in three holes (TOM21-023A/B, -024, -025). Drill core samples from these first three holes have been sent on a rush basis to ALS Geochemistry in Malå, Sweden for assay preparation and then to ALS Geochemistry in Loughrea, Ireland for analysis. Results are expected by early-December.

Highlights:

High grade polymetallic mineralization encountered: Hole TOM21-025 intersected 11.0 m of massive sulphide mineralization from 211.4 to 222.4 m (Figure 1) at the Steffenburgs zone.

Continuity of mineralization established: Hole TOM21-025 was drilled 118 m down plunge from TOM21-001 (previously reported here), which returned 8.2 m at 20.94% ZnEq1 from 65.3 to 73.5 m (Figure 2).

Down plunge step out in progress: Hole TOM21-027 is currently being drilled 80 m down plunge of the 11.0 m massive sulphide intercept from TOM21-025 (Figure 3).

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District, commented: "Our Phase II drill program is off to an excellent start with hole TOM21-025 intersecting the strongest and widest interval of massive sulphide mineralization on the Tomtebo Property to date. Hole TOM21-025 shows strong continuity of massive sulphide mineralization between our Phase I drill hole TOM21-001 and the -200 m exploration drift at the Steffenburgs zone. With a better understanding on the orientation of this intense massive sulphide lens we are currently drilling 80 m below hole TOM21-025. Hole TOM21-024 was drilled south of the northwest plunging massive sulphide lens encountered with holes TOM21-001 and -025, but still returned two intervals (5.6 and 4.6 m) of disseminated to semi-massive sulphide mineralization, which will be followed up on shortly. Lastly, hole TOM21-023B tested the coincident magnetic and gravity target located 1.0 km northeast and along trend from the historic Tomtebo Mine. Polymetallic sulphides were not observed, but the geophysical anomalies were explained by a magnetic dyke swarm and dense diorite/gabbro intrusive units. One drill hole has explained the northeast gravity target, so the drill rig was moved to the Gårdsgruvans zone and is currently drilling beneath hole TOM21-017 which returned multiple stacked polymetallic mineralized lenses."





Figure 1: TOM21-025 Sulphide Mineralization from 214.9 to 219.6 m

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/100686_2e9f242154b1790d_002full.jpg.





Figure 2: TOM21-001 Sulphide Mineralization from 69.2 to 73.7 m

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/100686_2e9f242154b1790d_003full.jpg.





Figure 3: Cross Section Looking Northwest at Steffenburgs Zone

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/100686_2e9f242154b1790d_004full.jpg.

Drill Hole Summaries

TOM21-023B (Northeast gravity target):

Hole TOM21-023B was drilled at an angled orientation (-45° dip) to the southeast (145° azimuth). It was designed to test a blind gravity high anomaly with coincident magnetic and conductive anomalies located 1 km northeast along trend from the historic Tomtebo Mine. Hole TOM21-023A was lost at a depth of 42.0 m, and TOM21-023B was the re-start hole.

After 16.0 m of overburden, the hole intersected weakly altered (silicified, biotite, and albite) felsic volcanic rocks with no sulphides that was intercalated with mafic dykes from 16.0 to 217.0 m. A dyke swarm with an increased magnetic response comprised of amphibolite, porphyritic, and diabase dykes within an interbedded silicified volcanic ash was encountered from 217.0 to 244.0 m that transitioned back into weakly altered felsic volcanic rocks from 244.0 to 275.0 m. This package was underlain by an undifferentiated intrusive unit from 275.0 to 354.0 m, which appears to be of dioritic composition, and is denser than the surrounding felsic volcanic rocks. From 354.0 to 386.0 a weakly altered felsic volcanic rock with meter-scale mafic dykes is present, where a dense mafic intrusion (gabbro?) with intersecting mafic dykes persists from 386.0 to the end of hole depth at 399.0 m. The magnetic and gravity anomalies have been explained by the slightly magnetic dyke swarm and dense diorite/gabbro intrusions, respectively.

TOM21-024 (Steffenburgs zone):

Hole TOM21-024 was drilled at an angled orientation (-45° dip) to the east-northeast (70° azimuth). It was designed to step out 40 m down plunge from massive sulphides encountered in hole TOM21-001, which returned 8.2 m at 10.3% Zn, 4.5% Pb, 66.2 g/t Ag, 1.7 g/t Au, and 0.08% Cu (65.3 to 73.5 m).

After 18.8 m of overburden, the hole intersected moderately altered felsic volcanic rocks with trace pyrite (1 to 3%) from 18.8 to 85.0 m. A porphyritic mafic dike was encountered from 85.0 to 92.55 m. Moderately to strongly altered felsic rock with increasing pyrite, pyrrhotite and magnetite content was intersected between 92.55 to 210.4 m highlighted by vein/stringer sulphides from 92.55 to 98.2 m, and disseminated to semi-massive sulphides (pyrrhotite, pyrite, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, galena) from 109.2 to 113.8 m. Weakly to moderately altered felsic rock with trace pyrite (0.1%) persisted from 210.4 to the end of hole depth at 239.2 m. Hole TOM21-024 was drilled just south of the northwest plunging massive sulphide lens encountered in hole TOM21-001 and -025, so a follow up hole in this area is planned.

TOM21-025 (Steffenburgs zone):

Hole TOM21-025 was drilled at an angled orientation (-48° dip) to the northeast (52° azimuth). It was designed to step out 118 m down plunge from massive sulphides encountered in hole TOM21-001, which returned 8.2 m at 10.3% Zn, 4.5% Pb, 66.2 g/t Ag, 1.7 g/t Au, and 0.08% Cu (65.3 to 73.5 m).

After 15.9 m of overburden, the hole intersected moderately altered felsic volcanic rocks with trace pyrite (1%) from 15.9 to 136.0 m with occasional meter-scale mafic dykes. Moderately to strongly altered felsic rock with increasing pyrite, pyrrhotite and magnetite content was intersected between 136.0 to 211.4 m. massive sulphides (sphalerite, galena, pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite) were intersected from 211.4 to 222.4 m. This high grade and very dense mineralized intercept is underlain by moderately altered felsic volcanic rocks with occasional meter-scale mafic dykes from 222.4 to 260.0 m where weakly altered felsic volcanic rocks continue from 260.0 m to the end of hole depth at 350.0 m. Hole TOM21-025 represents the strongest and most extensive mineralization intersected at the historic Tomtebo Mine to date.

References

1 Metal prices used in USD for the ZnEq calculation were based on Ag $15.00/oz, Au $1650/oz, Cu $2.15/lb, Zn $0.85/lb, and Pb $0.75/lb. ZnEq equals = Zn% + (Ag g/t × 0.0257) + (Au g/t x 2.831) + (Cu% × 2.529) + (Pb% × 0.882). The use of ZnEq is to calculate cut-off grades for exploration purposes, and no adjustments were made for metal recovery.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, PGeo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The drill core reported in this news release was logged and prepared at the District Metals AB core facility in Säter, Sweden before submittal to ALS Geochemistry in Malå, Sweden where the drill core is cut, bagged, and prepared for analysis. Sample pulps were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Ireland (an accredited mineral analysis laboratory) for analysis. Samples were analyzed using a multi-element ultra trace method combining a four-acid digestion with ICP-MS analytical package ("ME-MS61"). Over limit sample values were re-assayed for: (1) values of copper >1%; (2) values of zinc >1%; (3) values of lead >1%; and (4) values of silver >100 g/t using the high-grade material ICP-AES analytical package ("ME-OG62"). Additional over limit sample values were re-assayed for: (1) values of zinc >30%; (2) values of lead >20% using the high precision analysis of base metal ores AAS analytical package ("Zn, Pb-AAORE"). Gold, platinum, and palladium were analyzed using the 30 g lead fire assay with ICP-AES finish analytical package ("PGM-ICP23"). Certified standards, blanks, and duplicates were inserted into the sample shipment to ensure integrity of the assay process. Selected samples were chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject and pulps of the original sample. No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported.

Some of the data disclosed in this news release is related to historical drilling results. District has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. District considers these historical drill results relevant as the Company is using this data as a guide to plan exploration programs. The Company's current and future exploration work includes verification of the historical data through drilling.

Mr. Ainsworth has not verified any of the information regarding any of the properties or projects referred to herein other than the Tomtebo Property. Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Tomtebo Property.

About District Metals Corp.

District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The Company's mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders.

The advanced exploration stage Tomtebo Property is located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden is the Company's main focus. Tomtebo comprises 5,144 ha and is situated between the historic Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine that are located 25 km to the northwest and southeast, respectively. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous polymetallic showings are located on the Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend that exhibits similar geology, structure, alteration and VMS/SedEx style mineralization as other significant mines within the district. Mineralization that is open at depth and along strike at the historic mines on the Tomtebo Property has not been followed up on, and modern systematic exploration has never been conducted on the Property.

For further information on the Tomtebo Property, please see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Update Technical Report on the Tomtebo Project, Bergslagen Region of Sweden" dated effective October 15, 2020 and amended and restated on February 26, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

