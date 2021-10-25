Brigadier Reports on El Placer Sur and Completes Phase-One Exploration at Picachos

VANCOUVER, October 25, 2021 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce analytical results from additional trenches across the El Placer Sur vein system at its Picachos gold-silver-copper project Sinaloa, Mexico (the "Picachos Project", "Picachos" or the "Property"). The Company will now focus on a complete review of phase-one exploration results at Picachos to determine next steps.

Phase-one exploration at Picachos during 2020 and 2021 examined 17 different mineralized veins and included diamond drilling of 5057 metres in 50 holes, 4570 trench and rock samples, a stream sediment survey and a LiDAR topographic survey.

The 3,954 hectare Picachos Property is centered over the historic "Viva Zapata" National Mineral Reserve, Sinaloa, Mexico. It overlaps two mineralized systems, a porphyry copper-molybdenum system hosted by a Paleocene granite-granodiorite intrusive complex, and a gold-silver vein complex comprised of both east-northeasterly trending veins (La Cocolmeca Vein System) and northwesterly trending veins (El Placer System).

Phase-one Key Findings:

The Project is best understood as a porphyry system with intrusion-hosted, bulk-tonnage copper exposed at 390 m elevation at Colinas sericitic breccias with molybdenum-rich stockworks exposed in country rocks between 500 and 600 metres elevation at Molly UST peripheral gold and copper-rich polymetallic veins in propylitic, argillic and sericitic altered country rocks at higher elevations in the southeastern part of the Property. The veins were historic gold-producers.

The most explored of the 17 veins sampled is San Agustín which was the subject of 14 diamond drill holes and underground mine rock chip-channel samples.

Further drilling and surface trenching is recommended to expand known mineralization of the veins and start exploration for bulk-tonnage Cu-Mo in the intrusion-hosted part of the porphyry system.

Airborne geophysics would improve subsurface visualization of drill targets.

More than 600 intercepts from underground mine chip-channel samples, surface trench samples and diamond drilling are of interest for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, molybdenum, tungsten, bismuth and tin.

Collectively, these data are starting to define a porphyry system centered east of Colinas with peripheral veins at higher elevations.

Geochemical data from the veins is also elevated in copper, tungsten, molybdenum and bismuth. These elements are typical of intrusion-related veins. If the veins are intrusion related, they are most likely genetically related to the porphyry intrusive complex, and not to younger events associated with epithermal styles of mineralization.

El Placer Sur

The southeastern part of the Property overlaps approximately 1.4 kilometres of the northwesterly trending El Placer Vein system. In this area, the principal structure is La Tarantula oriented 325°/55° NE. The Company has sampled approximately 450 metres of strike length northwest and southeast of Cerro de La Flauta del Placer. The alteration zone surrounding La Tarantula is 10´s of metres wide, even if historically exploited mineralization follows metre scale veins within this zone. For example, surface trench BRG-50923 yielded a result of 2.08 g/t gold, 38 g/t silver, 638 ppm Cu, 2.87% lead and 3.51% zinc across 10.65 m. Underground sample BRG-50933 contains 6.51 g/t gold, 172 g/t silver, 0.15% copper, 9.47% lead and 8.32% zinc across 2.6 metres (Level 938). La Vibora Vein is orthogonal to La Tarantula with an orientation of 188°/81° WNW. Individual workings and samples are narrow with widths of approximately a metre. However, trenching across La Vibora implies a true width of approximately 10 metres for the alteration zone that hosts the mineralization. The highest overall result from La Vibora was 9.96 g/t Au, 31 g/t Ag, 0.14% copper, 3.39% Pb and 9.59% zinc across 1 metre from an underground mine on Level 962. On surface, BRG-51001 contains 3.37 g/t Au and 3 g/t Ag across 5 metres, including 1 metre of 14.65 g/t Au and 78 g/t Ag. El Nito outcrops approximately 975 metres northwest of La Vibora and is oriented 330°/80° NE, also within the hangingwall to the underlying Tarantula Vein. It is up to 1.7 metres wide and consists of rose quartz breccia with radial black mica surrounding the breccia fragments. It has been sampled over 100 metres of strike length. The best result from El Nito is 12.17 g/t gold, 5 g/t Ag, 0.17% copper, 0.15% lead and 0.25% zinc across 1.67 metres.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Sample handling procedures are documented in the Company's press release dated October 22, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the Qualified Person's opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.

