South Atlantic Gold Reports 2021 Annual General Meeting Results; Welcomes Adam Davidson and S. Mitchel Wasel to Board of Directors

Kelowna, October 25, 2021 - South Atlantic Gold Inc. (TSXV:SAO) ("South Atlantic" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Adam Davidson and Mr. S. Mitchel Wasel will be joining the Company's Board of Directors as a result of their election at the 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held October 22, 2021.

Board of Directors

Mr. Adam Davidson is currently Chief Executive Officer and director of Trident Royalties PLC, a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. His past experience includes Resource Capital Funds, BMO Capital Markets and Orica Mining Services. Additionally, Mr. Davidson commenced his career at T. Rowe Price and served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve.

Mr. S. Mitchel Wasel, Vice President Exploration with Golden Star Resources Ltd., has spent 28 years at that company in positions of increasing responsibility. He has been working in mineral exploration and production for over 35 years on three continents. Mr. Wasel has extensive exploration experience on Proterozoic terrains on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean including the Guyana Shield, Birimian Shield and Archean terrains in Northern Canada and Brazil. Over 15 million ounces of gold mineral resources that are now world-class mining operations have been successfully delineated by Mr. Wasel and his exploration teams.

Douglas Meirelles, CEO stated, "We want to welcome Adam and Mitch to the Board of South Atlantic. The success and diverse backgrounds of these two gentlemen will be a welcome addition to our team. We look forward to working with them as we continue to advance the Pedra Branca project in Brazil.

"We would like to thank Nanmao Su and Oliver Friesen for their efforts on the Board, especially as we transitioned into South Atlantic with a new branding and focus. Their leadership was invaluable and wish them both continued success in the future."

Results of AGM

All of the matters set forth by the Company in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, at the AGM on October 22, 2021. The required majority of votes cast at the meeting approved the following:

- Acceptance of the 2021 audited financial statements of the Company; - Approval to fix the number of directors for the ensuing year at six; - Election of the slate of Directors set forth by the Company; - Appointment of Smythe LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; and - Passage of an ordinary resolution to re-approve the rolling 10% stock option plan.

About South Atlantic Gold

South Atlantic Gold is an exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in the Americas. Our Brazilian flagship asset is our 100% owned Pedra Branca project, located 280 km southwest of Fortaleza, Ceara State, Brazil. South Atlantic Gold is focused on creating value for its shareholders by engaging in the development and acquisition of high-quality mineral assets located in stable and mining friendly jurisdictions. South Atlantic Gold is based in Kelowna, British Columbia, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "SAO".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Douglas Meirelles, President and CEO

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

Anne Hite, Vice President, Investor Relations

T: 250-762-5777

Email: ir@southatlanticgold.com

