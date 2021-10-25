Lithium Chile Announces Proposed Private Placement

CALGARY, October 25, 2021 - Lithium Chile Inc. ("Lithium Chile" or the "Company") (TSXV:LITH) (OTC:LTMCF) announces that it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,166,667 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.60 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000. (the "Offering"), after receiving sizeable unsolicited interest from investors based in Europe. There is no minimum Offering. Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable at $0.75 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Offering. Lithium Chile may pay a cash commission or finder's fee to qualified non-related parties of up to 5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering. The proceeds of the Offering will be used for working capital and to pay the expenses of the Offering.

The Offering is being offered to all of the existing shareholders of the Company who are permitted to subscribe pursuant to the Existing Shareholder Exemption. The Company anticipates that the Offering will close on or around November 5, 2021. Any existing shareholders interested in participating in the Offering should contact the Company pursuant to the contact information set forth below.

The Company has set October 20, 2021 as the record date for determining existing shareholders entitled to subscribe for Units pursuant to the Existing Shareholder Exemption. Subscribers purchasing Units under the Existing Shareholder Exemption will need to represent in writing that they meet certain requirements of the Existing Shareholder Exemption, including that they were, on or before the record date, a shareholder of the Company and continue to be a shareholder as at the closing date. The aggregate acquisition cost to a subscriber under the Existing Shareholder Exemption cannot exceed $15,000 in a 12-month period unless that subscriber has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment and, if the subscriber is resident in a jurisdiction of Canada, that advice has been obtained from a person that is registered as an investment dealer in the jurisdiction.

As the Company is also relying on the Exemption for Sales to Purchasers Advised by Investment Dealers, it confirms that there is no material fact or material change about the Company which has not been generally disclosed. In addition to offering the Units pursuant to the Existing Shareholder Exemption and the Exemption for Sales to Purchasers Advised by Investment Dealers, the Units are also being offered pursuant to other available prospectus exemptions, including sales to accredited investors. Unless the Company determines to increase the gross proceeds of the Offering, if subscriptions received for the Offering based on all available exemptions exceed the maximum Offering amount of $2,500,000, Units will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Completion of the Offering is subject to regulatory approval including, but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Common Shares and Warrants issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of the closing of the Offering.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 68,800 hectares covering sections of 10 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile and 23,300 hectares in Argentina.

Lithium Chile also owns 5 properties, totaling 22429 hectares, that are prospective for gold, silver and copper. Exploration efforts are continuing on Lithium Chile's Carmona gold/silver/copper property which lies in the heart of the Chilean mega porphyry gold/ silver/copper belt.

Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTC-BB under the symbol "LTMCF".

To find out more about Lithium Chile Inc., please contact Steven Cochrane, President and CEO via email: steve@lithiumchile.ca or alternately, Jose de Castro Alem, Argentina Manager via email jdecastroalem@gmail.com

