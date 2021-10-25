West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Unaware of Any Material Change

Calgary, October 25, 2021 - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, at the request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Company wishes to confirm that its management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.
About West High Yield
West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to develop its Record Ridge magnesium deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information
This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
