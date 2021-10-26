Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Cobre Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

02:28 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia - Cobre Ltd. (ASX:CBE) is pleased to provide the following update on its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2021, during which the Company continued to focus on its diverse project portfolio in Australia, its investments in Botswana and Gabon and its corporate strategy.

HIGHLIGHTS

Botswana:

- The maiden joint venture drilling program continued in the Kalahari Copper Belt, Botswana with 1,701m of RC drilling and 397m of diamond core drilling at the Kitlanya East Project following on from 1,731m of stratigraphic diamond drilling completed in 2020;

- Initial diamond drill results confirm the existence of D'Kar Formation in the fold structures mapped in the airborne electromagnetic modelling;

- Drilling of folded conductors modelled from airborne electromagnetic survey has proven to be an effective targeting tool with several holes intersecting potential trap-sites in the prospective lower portions of the D'Kar Formation stratigraphy; and

- Several holes have demonstrated the existence of an active mineralised hydrothermal system, intersecting significant hydrothermal pyrite-pyrrhotite sulphide mineralisation along with trace base metal sulphides, alteration and abundant quartz-carbonate veining.

Perrinvale:

- A total of 7,852 soil and 4,708 rock chip samples have been collected across the Project; and

- Drill targets are being assessed together with priority areas for follow up work are being recognised and follow up field work is commencing.

Gabon:

- Armada Metals Ltd. is well advanced in pursuit of its planned ASX listing; and

- Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Cobre was issued 10M Armada shares and an option to acquire an additional 3.3M Armada shares at an exercise price of $0.334 each from completion of the IPO.

Corporate:

- Cobre invested A$1.0m into ASX listed Metal Tiger plc;

To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3J48IT8M



About Cobre Limited:

Cobre Ltd. (ASX:CBE) is a copper and base-metals explorer with projects in Western Australia and Botswana. The Company recently discovered a new high-grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia, and is currently exploring approximately 8,100 km2 of tenements within the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana.



Source:
Cobre Ltd.



Contact:

Cobre Ltd. Martin Holland E: info@cobre.com.au WWW: www.cobre.com.au


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Cobre Ltd.

Cobre Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A2P4AG
AU0000072555
www.cobre.com.au
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap