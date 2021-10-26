Hawkmoon Starts Drill Program on Gold-Bearing Lavallée Shear Zone in Belleterre Gold Camp Québec

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; FSE:966) ("Hawkmoon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on the 48-claim (2,449-hectare) Lava Gold property (the "Property") situated approximately 20 kilometres west of Belleterre in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Québec. The Property covers the Lavallée 38, 39, 40 and 41 showings, which expose multiple quartz veins, breccias and stockworks within the northeast trending Lavallée Shear Zone (the "LSZ"). The Property is located to the west of the Belleterre gold mining camp and its greenstone belt and is underlain by tonalite that might host potential orogenic gold?type mineralization.

CEO Branden Haynes on the Lava Gold Property (Photo: Business Wire)

The 10-hole, 1000-metre drill program will target the LSZ over a 400-metre horizontal distance down to a maximum vertical depth 100 metres. Only one of three holes drilled in this area in 2007 intersected the LSZ with an interval of 0.6 grams per tonne gold over 11.4 metres from 8.64 metres1. The other two holes missed the zone completely. Hawkmoon engaged a geophysical consultant to complete 2-D modelling of the 2007 induced polarization and resistivity data2. This interpretation work has very precisely defined a chargeability zone that appears to correspond to the downward extent of the LSZ on surface. The drilling will test this chargeability zone for gold mineralization at regular intervals along the trend of the LSZ.

Branden Haynes, President of Hawkmoon, states "We are very pleased to have started a drill program on the Lava project within only two months of completing the drilling at our flagship Wilson project." Please see the Company's news releases dated October 5 and 13, 2021 for further information respecting results from the drill program carried out at the Company's Wilson project.

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon is focused entirely on its three Quebec gold projects. Two of these projects are in one of the world's largest gold belts, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Both these gold projects are accessed by government-maintained roads and are in close proximity to each other east of the town of Lebel sur Quévillon. The third project is situated in the Belleterre Gold Camp southwest of Val-d'Or.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat. Mr. Clarke is a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 and is a Director and the Vice President Exploration of Hawkmoon.

References

Beauregard, A.J. and Gaudreault, D. (2008). Ressources Conway Inc., Rapport technique du travaux, 2007 sur the propriété Lavallée, canton Gaboury, Abitibi, Québec, SNRC 31 M/06 - 31 M/07. SIGÉOM GM63876 Boileau, P. (2007). Ressources Conway Inc., Levés géophysiques au sol (EMH et P.P.- Résistivité) sur the propriété Lavallée, canton Gaboury, Abitibi, Québec, SNRC 31 M/06 - 31 M/07. SIGÉOM GM63427

