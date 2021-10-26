Glen Eagle Resources Starts Drilling La Esperanza

Glen Eagle Resources, October 26, 2021 - (TSXV:GER) (OTC:GERFF) ("Glen Eagle" the "Company", or "GER") is pleased to announce that it is completing the 2000 meters drilling program previously reported in a News Release dated May 7, 2020. The program was initially prepaid and has been reactivated with 1000 meters left for completion.

The Company has chosen the Esperanza deposit as the best area to finish its drilling program given the fact that the current location is feeding Cobra Oro gold processing plant. Cobra Oro operates in Honduras as a wholly owned subsidiary of Glen Eagle Resources.

Recent stripping over an area covering 15,000 square meters has exposed a network of quartz veins up to 2 meters in thickness. The veins are found within ankerite-limonite altered volcanic rocks returning occasionally values as high as 13 grams gold per ton from random samples analyzed at Cobra's laboratory.

Based on the last dore production of recent weeks, an averaged of 2.5 grams gold was recovered from approximately 1000 tons excavated at large from the deposit. The drilling program aims at providing a better knowledge of the mineralization and bring a greater level of certainty regarding the ore being hauled to the plant. The program will also help to determine if an open pit operation can continue to be deployed on a larger scale that would warrant further exploration, drone surveys and geological studies.

Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo, has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

