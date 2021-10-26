MGX Minerals Announces Review of Driftwood Creek Mg for use of Magnesium as a Solid Metal Fuel Propellant for Rocket Engines

VANCOUVER, October 26, 2021 - MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG) (CNSX:XMG.CN) (FKT:1MG) (OTC:MGXMF) announces a review of the Driftwood Creek magnesium project, including process and engine specifications, for use of magnesium as a propellant in Mg/CO2 type thrusters. The ignition, combustion, and performance of magnesium carbon-dioxide type rocket engines has been experimentally studied. The ignition temperature of magnesium particles of medium sizes in CO2 is about 960 K. The calculated specific impulse of powder rocket engines is higher than that of traditional propulsion systems. Although broad applications may exist for powder fuel rockets, Mg/CO2 engines have been primarily studied for Mars exploration, ascent and return to Earth by NASA, due to the abundance of CO2 on Mars.

Driftwood Creek Magnesium

MGX has completed a Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment at the Driftwood Creek magnesium project:

- Measured 2.8 million tonnes grading 43.3%plus Indicated 5.2 million tonnes grading 43.3% (M+I) mineral resource totaling 8.028 million tonnes grading 43.3% magnesium oxide (MgO) - Inferred mineral resource totaling 846,000 tonnes grading 43.20% MgO - Bulk of resource is located less than 100 meters from surface

Qualified Person

Andris Kikauka (P. Geo.), Chief Executive Officer of MGX Minerals, has prepared, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. Mr. Kikauka is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About MGX Minerals Inc.

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource and technology company with interests in advanced metals, industrial minerals, and energy technologies.

