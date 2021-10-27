Notice of Issuance of Stock Options

Montréal, October 26, 2021 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CNSX:SX.CN) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) would like to disclose that the Company filed today a Form 11, "Proposed Issuance of Stock Options", with the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company as issued a total of 6,200,000 stock options for Management, Directors, and certain consultants at an execution price of $0.60 and expiry dates ranging from October 26, 2023 to October 26, 2026.

The current amount of outstanding stock options is now 19,150,000.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Neha Tally"

NEHA TALLY



Corporate Secretary

