Liberty Gold Reports Weighted Average 80.8% Gold Extraction in Phase 3 Metallurgical Column Testing - Black Pine Oxide Gold Deposit, Idaho

VANCOUVER, Oct. 27, 2021 - Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD-TSX; OTCQX: LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from Phase 3 variability composite metallurgical column testing from large-diameter ("PQ") drill core at its Black Pine Oxide Gold Project in southeastern Idaho ("Black Pine"). The objective of the Phase 3 metallurgical program was to expand the geographical and ore type distribution of Phase 1 and Phase 2 column testing which included six surface bulk samples and 29 variability composites.



Highlights

Phase 3 testing included 45 new variability composites testing the full range of rock types, gold ("Au") grades and ore types encountered across Black Pine.

Aggregate results support a simple, low capital, low operating cost, Run-of-Mine ("ROM") heap leach processing route for Black Pine ores.

Gold extractions are consistent with previous metallurgical programs, with >80% of the leachable gold extracted within 10 days and final column leach gold extractions ranging up to 94.8%: Phase 1 bulk sample column test results: 78.9% weighted average gold extraction, ranging up to 92.8% 1 Phase 2 variability composite column tests: 82.1% weighted average gold extraction, ranging up to 94.5% 1 Historical column tests from bulk samples and drill core composites: 80.8% weighted average gold extraction.



Gary Simmons, independent consulting metallurgist to Liberty Gold commented: "Data from metallurgical testing to date at Black Pine continues to indicate rapid leaching and relatively high gold extractions from these gold oxide ores, with a consistent insensitivity to particle size and a predictable grade-recovery relationship. In Phase 3 a wider range of material types were tested and 38 of 39 tested composites passed load permeability testing at 100-metre heap height. Internal development of clay and rock models indicate that a smaller portion of the resource may require in-pit or top-of heap blending, eliminating the need for a Crush/Agglomeration flowsheet component, and supporting simple Run-of-Mine leaching at Black Pine."

All metallurgical work at Black Pine has been supervised by Gary Simmons, formerly the Director of Metallurgy and Technology for Newmont Mining Corp. Mr. Simmons has managed or supervised a significant number of metallurgical testing programs on similar Carlin-style sedimentary-hosted oxide gold deposits.

Jon Gilligan, Chief Operating Officer for Liberty Gold said: "The consistent nature of the metallurgical results to date at Black Pine is very encouraging and points to a simple ROM operation. We are progressing the next phases of test work to confirm gold recoveries at lower operating cut-off grades and to expand our sampling coverage into the new Rangefront D-4 discovery area. These will provide us with an extensive metallurgical database across the deposit, which could support a feasibility-level evaluation at Black Pine."

Key Points:

Forty-five column leach tests produced a weighted average* 80.8% gold extraction, with a range from 44.5% to 94.8% gold extraction. See Table 1, below, or click here: https://libertygold.ca/images/news/2021/October/Gold_Extraction_Data.pdf

Gold extraction was rapid, with >80% of the leachable gold extracted within the first 10 days of column leaching. See Figure 1, below or click here: https://libertygold.ca/images/news/2021/October/Cumulative_Leach_Curves.pdf

Percent gold extraction is well-correlated with head grade, with the highest-grade composites returning the higher extraction numbers. Of the 45 column tests: 18 column tests were conducted on material below 0.5 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au, and returned weighted average 71.8% gold extraction 10 column tests were conducted on material between 0.5 g/t Au and 1.0 g/t Au and returned weighted average 79.0% gold extraction 17 column tests were conducted on material above 1.0 g/t Au, and returned weighted average 82.3% gold extraction For further details see the grade recovery curve in Figure 2 or click here: https://libertygold.ca/images/news/2021/October/Grade_Recovery_Curve.pdf

Phase 4 metallurgical test work has commenced on 15 PQ drill core composite samples of lower-grade Black Pine mineralization, in the range 0.10 g/t Au to 0.20 g/t Au. Further PQ core drilling has commenced in support of a Phase 5 metallurgical program, considered at this time to be sufficient to support a future feasibility study at Black Pine, targeting the recent Rangefront D-4 discovery, Discovery Zone, F Zone, CD Extension and E Zone.

*Weighted average gold extraction is obtained using the following equation: (composite head grade (grams/tonnes) multiplied by extraction (%) for all head grades)/sum of all head grades. Using arithmetic averages tends to over-represent low grade composites and under-represent high grade composites. The arithmetic extraction average of the 45 column tests is 76%.

Table 1: Results, Liberty Gold Phase 3 Variability Composite Testing

Phase 3 Metallurgical Testing Fine Bottle Roll Coarse Bottle Roll Column Tests Feed Target P 80 (75?m) Feed Target P 80 (1,700?m) Drill Hole ID Deposit Area Actual Feed P 80 (?m) Calc Hd Au (g/t) Direct Leach Gold Extracted (%) Actual Feed P 80 (?m) Calc Hd Au (g/t) Carbon in Leach Gold Extracted (%) Actual Feed P 80 (?m) Calc Hd Au (g/t) Gold Extracted (%) Actual Feed P 80 (mm) Calc Hd Au (g/t) Gold Extracted (%) BP190-#30 D1 56 0.29 65.1 58 0.33 68.5 1,470 0.22 49.7 11.3 0.21 47.4 BP190-#31 D1 56 0.46 69.9 38 0.46 77.3 1,590 0.40 69.3 24.0 0.40 70.5 BP190-#32 D1 65 0.62 84.4 38 0.66 87.2 1,650 0.62 82.3 12.6 0.66 82.7 BP190-#33 D1 51 0.49 84.7 54 0.51 89.5 1,340 0.46 86.5 12.5 0.46 89.0 BP190-#34 D1 38 0.76 73.1 46 0.77 83.4 1,410 0.80 76.3 23.8 0.76 78.5 BP190-#35 D1 48 0.35 79.3 62 0.41 86.5 1,340 0.41 82.7 23.9 0.38 80.9 BP190-#36 D1 71 3.68 84.0 62 3.80 89.6 1,410 3.69 83.3 10.9 3.99 87.0 BP197-#37 D3 46 1.44 71.3 60 1.73 77.2 1,490 1.46 78.6 27.9 1.31 78.4 BP197-#38 D3 64 0.25 77.6 51 0.24 83.6 1,240 0.23 80.5 24.5 0.24 76.7 BP197-#39 D3 59 0.68 87.9 63 0.71 90.5 1,510 0.66 87.4 22.5 0.69 85.3 BP197-#40 D3 53 2.08 89.9 52 2.22 92.5 1,810 2.11 88.4 13.7 2.01 88.9 BP197-#41 D3 65 0.53 77.3 65 0.57 84.2 1,800 0.53 78.0 24.2 0.51 72.7 BP197-#42 D3 57 1.25 85.9 56 1.31 91.2 1,770 1.24 88.0 11.8 1.16 86.5 BP197-#43 D3 59 0.38 68.7 66 0.41 86.2 1,490 0.42 72.3 22.6 0.34 76.1 BP207-#44 D2 60 0.22 67.8 63 0.25 76.2 1,780 0.25 70.6 12.6 0.25 62.6 BP207-#45 D2 59 1.29 74.4 61 1.41 79.9 1,710 1.29 71.4 22.1 1.35 80.2 BP207-#46 D2 60 0.85 76.6 66 0.88 86.5 1,280 0.85 76.6 8.9 0.73 82.5 BP207-#47 D2 54 2.68 32.6 54 2.80 59.3 1,320 2.70 28.2 12.5 2.77 44.5 BP207-#48 D2 54 4.07 83.2 53 4.12 86.1 1,400 3.98 79.4 24.7 4.75 80.4 BP207-#49 D2 63 1.31 79.2 42 1.38 84.3 1,610 1.33 77.5 24.3 1.47 80.2 BP214-#50 D2 60 0.30 79.0 53 0.29 82.1 1,740 0.30 74.7 11.6 0.28 76.0 BP214-#51 D2 60 0.31 73.9 52 0.33 80.5 170 0.32 73.0 0.2 0.32 70.9 BP214-#52 D2 65 1.00 62.1 71 1.02 69.4 1,650 0.97 58.9 23.5 0.92 67.1 BP214-#53 D2 44 1.18 56.3 57 1.21 72.2 1,870 1.27 57.5 12.0 1.25 66.8 BP214-#54 D2 52 4.95 88.2 67 5.77 91.0 1,340 5.51 90.8 11.1 5.86 92.2 BP214-#55 D2 53 3.93 92.5 84 4.00 94.0 1,190 3.92 92.2 11.3 3.05 93.2 BP214-#56 D2 34 2.28 73.8 51 2.34 77.8 1,270 2.42 73.7 12.5 2.22 76.1 BP222-#57 D3 39 0.47 83.0 55 0.50 85.5 1,560 0.50 80.4 12.1 0.42 78.1 BP222-#58 D3 53 0.25 37.4 54 0.30 68.7 1,690 0.28 49.7 25.3 0.28 51.3 BP222-#59 D3 57 0.26 62.7 49 0.28 80.1 2,200 0.25 62.8 25.1 0.27 72.8 BP222-#60 D3 54 0.63 82.4 53 0.74 84.9 1,650 0.62 85.1 11.2 0.66 91.7 BP222-#61 D3 56 3.83 88.3 55 4.01 88.9 1,550 3.86 84.6 12.0 3.48 83.1 BP222-#62 D3 53 1.96 83.3 52 2.08 90.1 1,760 1.92 78.8 23.4 1.82 78.2 BP222-#63 D3 54 0.41 79.8 53 0.48 82.7 1,480 0.45 78.5 22.9 0.42 78.7 BP231-#64 D3 53 0.26 47.1 49 0.28 70.9 1,610 0.27 49.1 23.2 0.29 49.1 BP231-#65 D3 53 0.30 56.8 55 0.34 87.3 1,820 0.31 72.4 28.1 0.31 83.4 BP231-#66 D3 71 0.73 83.6 72 0.75 88.4 1,490 0.71 82.2 21.4 0.71 83.5 BP231-#67 D3 55 0.72 88.5 54 0.81 92.4 1,420 0.71 87.8 23.7 0.73 90.0 BP231-#68 D3 60 2.64 93.9 62 2.69 95.7 1,430 2.55 94.3 10.6 2.59 94.8 BP242-#69 F Zone 59 1.18 82.2 58 1.20 83.8 1,370 0.98 68.2 12.2 1.16 70.5 BP242-#70 F Zone 56 3.18 92.0 58 3.25 92.7 1,560 2.88 87.4 14.7 2.97 87.1 BP242-#71 E Pit 57 0.28 74.1 58 0.30 75.6 1,590 0.25 61.7 13.7 0.28 66.8 BP242-#72 E Pit 55 0.41 72.9 50 0.42 84.2 1,640 0.33 66.4 14.0 0.18 67.3 BP242-#73 C/D Pit 63 0.59 70.8 65 0.61 78.0 1,630 0.51 51.7 13.9 0.60 54.5 BP242-#74 C/D Pit 55 0.37 79.1 59 0.38 82.5 1,600 0.25 58.3 12.3 0.36 66.7

Figure 1: Cumulative Leach Curves Confirm Rapid Leach Kinetics

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c85b714-93da-4567-9799-f1a493643584

Figure 2: Phase 3 Column Test, Grade Recovery vs. Au Extraction % *

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66552eb3-f6a1-4a23-88d6-88174dd28f57

*Transition Columns: BP207-#47, BP222-#58 & BP231-#64 are excluded in the above graph.

Metallurgical Program

Samples for this study were obtained through drilling of seven PQ core holes. Composites were selected through consideration of rock type, alteration and gold grade to achieve a wide range of ore types. Program details included:

Forty-five coarse bottle roll tests (target of 80% passing 10 mesh or 1.7 millimeter ("mm") particle size) produced a weighted average 78.7% gold extraction.

Forty-five fine bottle roll tests (target of 80% passing 200 mesh or 75 micron particle size) produced a weighted average 80.1% gold extraction for direct leach, and 45 fine bottle roll tests produced a weighted average 85.7% for carbon in leach ("CIL").

Samples for bottle roll testing were milled/crushed respectively targeting 80% passing 200 mesh (75 microns) and 80% passing 10 mesh (1.7 mm) particle size. The direct leach samples were rolled/agitated in bottles in a 1.0 grams per liter ("g/l") dilute sodium cyanide ("NaCN") solution for 72 hours (for 200 mesh) or 144 hours (for 10 mesh). The 200 mesh (75 microns) CIL samples were rolled/agitated in bottles for 72 hours in a 1.0 g/l dilute NaCN solution, containing 20 g/l of activated carbon.

Forty-five column tests targeted 80% passing 0.5 inch (12.7 mm) and 1 inch (25.4 mm) crushed material and produced a weighted average 80.8% gold extraction.

The variability composites were leached continuously between 82 to 99 days, including two on/off cycles for last three weeks at the end. Crushed material was leached in 10.2 mm and 15.2 mm columns irrigated by low strength (0.50 g/l) NaCN solution.

Gold extraction is relatively insensitive to particle size. Most composites can be projected to coarse particle sizes approximating run of mine conditions without significant loss of gold extraction.

Results generated by this program are consistent with historical column test results generated by Noranda in 1988 prior to mining, as well as metallurgical testing by Liberty Gold using large diameter columns and 300 kilogram bulk samples, and Phase 2 variability composite testing using drill core.

For a map showing locations of drill holes used for metallurgical testing, see Figure 3, below, or click here: https://libertygold.ca/images/news/2021/October/BlackPineMet3PRmap.pdf.

Composites were assembled in Elko, Nevada by Liberty Gold staff, utilizing one-half or three-quarter sawed core, then shipped to Kappes, Cassiday and Associates in Reno, Nevada for metallurgical testing, comprising bottle rolls, column testing and geo-metallurgical characterization, including gold and silver assays, cyanide solubility, sulphur and carbon speciation, preg-robbing analysis, ICP geochemical assays, whole rock analysis, QXRD, modified SMC comminution testing and Bond Abrasion (Ai) testing.

Figure 3: Locations of Drill Holes Used for Phase 3 Metallurgical Study

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71a118f9-186e-4892-ba50-66e0e85f9fd5

