Mawson Drills 0.4m @ 145.5 g/t gold and 20% Antimony within 21.7m @ 4.7 g/t gold and 1% Antimony in Deepest Hole Drilled at Sunday Creek, Victoria, Australia

VANCOUVER, October 27, 2021 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(FSE:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce assay results from seven diamond drill holes (MDDSC016A-22) drilled at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in the Victorian Goldfields of Australia. The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 56 kilometres north of Melbourne and within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements.

Highlights:

  • 21.7 metres @ 4.7 g/t Au and 1.0% Sb (5.6 g/t AuEq) from 274.7 metres in hole MDDSC021, including :
    • 0.4 metres @ 145.5 g/t Au and 20.0% Sb (165.4 g/t AuEq) from 277.0 metres;
    • 1.1 metres @ 19.2 g/t Au and 7.5% Sb (26.7 g/t AuEq) from 280.4 metres;
    • 0.4 metres @ 14.7 g/t Au and 3.3% Sb (17.9 g/t AuEq) from 287.4 metres;
    • The deepest drill hole drilled at Sunday Creek (225 metres vertical depth), and highest-grade gold-stibnite mineralization to date on the project (Tables 1-3, Figures 1-3):
  • 77.6 metres @ 0.8 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb (1.0 g/t AuEq) from 109.4 meters in hole MDDSC016A, including:
    • 23.5 metres @ 1.6 g/t Au and 0.3% Sb (1.9 g/t AuEq) from 109.4 metres
  • Drilling continues with twenty-five diamond drill holes (MDDSC001-025) for 6,005 metres have been now completed at the Sunday Creek gold project.

Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman, states: "As we start to take bolder and larger step-outs, our deepest hole at Sunday Creek intersected the highest grades we have seen to date and is the seventh intersection exceeding 100 g/t * width on the project. Sunday Creek continues to deliver with continuity of mineralization over larger strike distances in multiple drill holes and grades improving at depth. Notwithstanding, all mineralization remains open at depth and the system continues 10 kilometres to the east covering historic mines, without a single drill hole test ."

MDDSC016A intersected 77.6 metres @ 0.8 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb 1.0 g/t AuEq (no lower cut) from 109.4 metres at the Apollo Mine area, drilled 80 metres below VCRC007 (28 metres @ 3.0 g/t Au 0.3% Sb 3.2 g/t AuEq). Higher grade zones included:

  • 23.5 metres @ 1.6 g/t Au and 0.3% Sb (1.9 g/t AuEq) from 109.4 metres including:
    • 0.4 metres @ 53.3 g/t Au and 3.5% Sb (56.8 g/t AuEq) from 124.7 metres
  • 11.9 metres @ 0.7 g/t Au and 0.5% Sb (1.2 g/t AuEq) from 157.5 metres including:
    • 0.4 metres @ 0.9 g/t Au and 12.1% Sb (12.9 g/t AuEq) from 167.8 metres
  • 7.6 metres @ 2.2 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb (2.4 g/t AuEq) from 174.6 metres

MDDSC017, also at Apollo intersected:

  • 0.7 metres @ 14.1 g/t Au and 0.0% Sb (14.1 g/t AuEq) from 242.7 metres
  • Interpreted to have clipped the southern edge of the broader north-dipping mineralized zone 50 metres below MDDSC0015A (15.3 metres @ 2.2 g/t Au and 2.1% Sb (4.3 g/t AuEq) from 231.4 metres)

MDDSC018 Mawson's first drill hole to test immediately below the Golden Dyke workings, intersected:

  • 12.2 metres @ 1.6 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb (1.8 g/t AuEq) from 199.8 metres;
    • Including 1.0 metre @ 12.5 g/t Au and 1.1% Sb (13.5 g/t AuEq) from 202.3 metres
  • Golden Dyke is located 600 metres west of the Apollo Mine. The Golden Dyke workings consisted of 20 individual stopes over 200 metres strike, down to 180 metres vertical depth (Figure 2). It is estimated a total of 15,000 ounces @ 12.6 g/t Au were extracted during the late 1800s to the early 1900s. Free gold recoveries were reported to be around 50% due to metallurgical complications (at the time) with stibnite.

MDDSC019 also at Golden Dyke, drilled 95 metres ENE of MDDSC018 intersected:

  • 1.0 metre @ 3.5 g/t Au and 0.1% Sb (3.5 g/t AuEq) from 52.0 metres;
  • 4.0 metres @ 0.9 g/t Au and 0.0% Sb (1.0 g/t AuEq) from 159.0 metres

MDDSC020 testing below the Rising Sun Mine, located 240 metres ENE from the Golden Dyke area intersected:

  • 15.0 metres @ 1.3 g/t Au and 0.4% Sb (1.8 g/t AuEq) from 207.0 metres including:
    • 1.0 metre @ 8.4 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb (8.7 g/t AuEq) from 207.0 metres;
    • 0.7 metres @ 2.8 g/t Au and 3.5% Sb (6.2 g/t AuEq) from 216.7 metres
  • Drilled 120 metres below MDDSC003 (6 metres @ 1.6 g/t Au and 1.4% Sb (3.0 g/t AUEQ) and historic drill hole VCRC022 (19 metres @ 6.5 g/t Au and 0.3% Sb (6.8 g/t AuEq)

MDDSC021 drilled 90 metres below MDDSC020 and the deepest intersection drilled to date at on the project intersected:

  • 21.7 metres @ 4.7 g/t Au and 1.0% Sb (5.6 g/t AuEq) from 274.7 metres including:
    • 0.4 metres @ 145.5 g/t Au and 20.0% Sb (165.4 g/t AuEq) from 277.0 metres;
    • 1.1 metres @ 19.2 g/t Au and 7.5% Sb (26.7 g/t AuEq) from 280.4 metres;
    • 0.4 metres @ 14.7 g/t Au and 3.3% Sb (17.9 g/t AuEq) from 287.4 metres
  • Located 600 metres west from the channel samples recently announced (14.0 metres at 11.5 g/t gold and 0.3% antimony including 8.0 metres @ 19.6 g/t gold and 0.4% antimony).

MDDSC022 drilled 115 metres east of MDDSC0020 below the Root Hog Mine area did not intersect significant mineralization within a zone of structural complexity.

Mawson has now completed twenty-five drill holes (MDDSC001-025) for 6,005 metres at the Sunday Creek gold-antimony project (Figures 1 and 2). Drilling continues and assays from 22 out of the 25 finalized holes have been released. Geophysical surveys (3D induced polarization and ground magnetics) and detailed LiDAR surveys have been completed. A 1,600-point soil sampling program at Sunday Creek extending east-northeast from drilling areas to test the 11-kilometre trend of historically mined epizonal dyke-hosted mineralization within Mawson's tenured areas has also been completed. The integration of the LiDAR, soil sampling data, rock chips and geophysics is key to the expansion of the project along strike.

At Sunday Creek, historic gold mining occurred between 1880 and 1920 over a greater than 11-kilometre strike length. Drilling during 1990-2000s focused on shallow, previously mined surface workings, covering an area of 100 metres in width and 800 metres in length but only to 80 metres average depth. As such, the entire field remains open along strike and to depth. Apollo was the first deep shaft to 100 metres in the late 1800s in a series of sheeted stibnite-rich veins, predominately hosted within a zone of felsic dykes and related alteration that broadly controls gold distribution.

Mineralization at Sunday Creek is hosted in late-Silurian to early-Devonian-aged shales and siltstones containing a series of dykes of felsic-intermediate composition. Gold is concentrated mainly in and around the north dipping and EW to NE-SW striking felsic dykes and the halo of associated pre-mineralization dyke-related sericite-pyrite alteration. The mineralization generally lies within brittle multiple sheeted veins and cataclastic zones. Individual NW striking high-grade quartz-stibnite veins at Apollo and Golden Dyke, and cataclastic zones at Gladys were the focus of historical mining at Sunday Creek. These zones have been proven to continue to depth by Mawson. Broader vein-hosted and cataclastic mineralization grading less than 15 g/t gold appears untouched by the historic miners.

Technical and Environmental Background

Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 70% of the sampled thickness. All drill results quoted have a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au cut over a 2.0 metre width, with higher grades reported with a 5 g/t Au cut over 1.0 metre applied unless otherwise stated.

A diamond drill rig from contractor Starwest Pty Ltd was used in the program. Core diameter is HQ (63.5 mm) and oriented with excellent core recoveries averaging close to 100% in both oxidized and fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's core logging facilities in Nagambie, intervals were diamond sawn in half by Mawson personnel. Half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported to On Site Laboratory Services' Bendigo facility which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content and blanks within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Gold Equivalent Calculation

It is the opinion of Mawson that all the elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered. The gold equivalent (AuEq) was calculated based on commodity prices as 21 March 2021. The AuEq formula is as follows: AuEq(g/t) = (Aug/t) + (XX * Sb%), where XX = (US$5,600/100) / (US$1,750/31.1035) and the gold price = US$1,750/oz and antimony price = US$5,600/tonne.

Qualified Person

Dr Nick Cook (FAusMM), Chief Geologist for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTC PINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Ltd. is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Mawson also owns or is joint venturing into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 square kilometres in Victoria, Australia and is well placed to add to its already significant gold-cobalt resource in Finland.

On behalf of the Board,


"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman

Further Information
www.mawsongold.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary,
+1 (604) 685 9316,info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, timing and successful completion of drill programs planned at Sunday Creek, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com . Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Plan location of the Sunday Creek Project historic mines and location Mawson drilling.

Figure 2: Longitudinal ("Long") Section of the Golden Dyke to Apollo Mine Area highlighting Mawson drillholes MDDSC0016 and MDDSC0022 reported here.

Figure 3: Cross Section of the Rising Sun Mine showing Mawson drillholes MDDSC020 and MDDSC021 reported here

Table 1: Collar information from Mawson's drilling at the Sunday Creek Project
Coordinate Reference System GDA94, Zone 55 (EPSG:28355)

Area

Hole_ID

Easting

Northing

Dip

Azimuth

RL (m)

Depth (m)

Date Reported

Central

MDDSC001

331080

5867769

-55.5

283.3

318

67

October 07, 2020

Central

MDDSC002

331085

5867771

-65.6

241.9

318

150.3

October 27, 2020

Rising Sun

MDDSC003

330776

5867892

-65.2

240.2

295

127.7

October 27, 2020

Golden Dyke

MDDSC004

330637

5867822

-44

240.5

321

280

January 05, 2021

Apollo

MDDSC005

331029

5867798

-45.5

89.6

311

160.1

January 05, 2021

Gladys

MDDSC006

331023

5867799

-39.4

237.1

311

99.6

February 11, 2021

Gladys

MDDSC007

330985

5867712

-42

70

321.5

150.8

February 11, 2021

Gladys

MDDSC008

331044

5867763

-52

253.2

320

99.2

February 11, 2021

Gladys

MDDSC009

331013

5867799

-50

260

311

105.9

February 11, 2021

Gladys

MDDSC010

331033

5867798

-60

214

310.5

151.3

February 11, 2021

Gladys

MDDSC011

331042

5867798

-55

270

310

215.8

March 22, 2021

Apollo

MDDSC012

331172

5867842

-60

252.4

309

262.9

March 22, 2021

Apollo

MDDSC013

331170

5867842

-68

223

309

43.4

Abandoned

Apollo

MDDSC013A

331170

5867842

-68

223

309

270

July 06, 2021

Apollo

MDDSC014

330985

5867712

-75

41.4

303.7

300

July 06, 2021

Apollo

MDDSC015

331191.6

5867860

-65

253

306.7

29.8

Abandoned

Apollo

MDDSC015A

331191.6

5867860

-65

253

306.7

423.2

July 06, 2021

Apollo

MDDSC016

331104.4

5867822

-66

236

308.3

15.74

Abandoned

Apollo

MDDSC016A

331104.4

5867822

-66

236

308.3

252.5

Here

Apollo

MDDSC017

331196.4

5867856

-72

260

307.6

450

Here

Golden Dyke

MDDSC018

330548

5867891

-55

195

307.6

300

Here

Golden Dyke

MDDSC019

330615.8

5867886

-57

195

300.39

196.4

Here

Rising Sun

MDDSC020

330755

5868012

-55

195

298.43

200

Here

Rising Sun

MDDSC021

330755

5868012

-65

200

298.43

321.4

Here

Root Hog

MDDSC022

330875

5868005

-55

200

307.19

282.5

Here

Gladys

MDDSC023

330981

5867845

-66

175

297.35

222.6

TBA

Gladys

MDDSC024

330981

5867845

-77

175

297.35

306.3

TBA

Apollo

MDDSC025

331154

5867964

-72

210

297.35

444.2

TBA

Note: (1) The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 70% of the sampled thickness.

Table 2: Intersections from Mawson's drilling from the Sunday Creek Project. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au cut over 2.0 metre width, with higher grades reported with a 5 g/t Au cut over 1.0 metre.

Hole_ID

From (m)

To (m)

Width (1) (m)

Au g/t

Sb%

AuEq g/t

MDDSC001

0.0

15.2

15.2

3.7

0.2

3.9

including

2.0

2.8

0.8

9.4

0.4

9.7

including

6.0

6.2

0.1

15.8

0.1

15.9

including

8.0

8.7

0.7

5.7

0.1

5.8

including

10.0

11.6

1.6

11.3

0.3

11.5

MDDSC001

56.0

56.9

0.9

2.2

0.0

2.2

MDDSC001

64.0

65.4

1.4

0.6

0.1

0.7

MDDSC002

16.0

17.5

1.5

1.2

0.3

1.4

MDDSC002

26.0

26.3

0.3

6.3

0.2

6.4

MDDSC002

39.0

41.0

2.0

1.4

0.0

1.4

MDDSC002

50.0

59.0

9.0

3.2

0.5

3.7

including

54.0

54.3

0.3

82.8

13.8

96.5

MDDSC002

76.0

76.5

0.5

1.0

0.0

1.1

MDDSC002

96.0

96.6

0.6

2.2

0.3

2.5

MDDSC002

109.0

110.1

1.1

21.4

3.3

24.7

MDDSC002

113.0

113.3

0.3

10.6

1.1

11.7

MDDSC002

116.0

130.3

14.3

2.9

0.5

3.3

including

116.0

116.3

0.3

25.6

0.0

25.6

including

117.0

117.4

0.4

18.0

2.8

20.8

including

119.0

119.6

0.5

7.0

7.3

14.3

including

123.0

124.1

1.1

5.2

0.8

6.0

including

128.0

128.2

0.2

7.1

0.0

7.1

MDDSC002

135.0

136.0

1.0

0.6

0.0

0.6

MDDSC002

143.0

144.0

1.0

1.8

0.0

1.8

MDDSC003

72.0

73.5

1.5

3.6

0.3

3.9

including

72.0

72.9

0.9

5.3

0.5

5.7

MDDSC003

76.0

81.5

5.5

1.6

1.4

3.0

including

79.0

79.6

0.6

5.9

10.0

15.8

MDDSC003

84.0

84.9

0.9

1.0

0.0

1.0

MDDSC003

91.0

92.4

1.3

0.4

0.6

1.0

MDDSC003

116.0

119.1

3.1

0.6

0.0

0.6

MDDSC005

15.0

15.3

0.3

0.7

0.0

0.7

MDDSC005

88.0

92.2

4.2

3.4

0.1

3.5

including

89.0

89.2

0.1

7.1

0.7

7.9

MDDSC005

99.0

99.2

0.2

1.3

0.4

1.6

MDDSC005

107.0

112.7

5.7

0.6

0.6

1.2

including

109.0

109.2

0.2

3.0

11.2

14.1

MDDSC005

120.0

135.7

15.7

2.6

1.0

3.6

including

124.0

124.1

0.1

52.6

7.5

60.0

including

128.0

128.6

0.6

13.0

2.0

15.0

including

131.0

131.4

0.4

8.3

5.1

13.4

including

133.0

134.7

1.7

8.6

4.9

13.5

MDDSC006

29.0

30.0

1.0

2.3

0.0

2.3

MDDSC006

33.0

33.8

0.8

0.9

0.0

0.9

MDDSC006

57.0

57.6

0.6

0.0

4.4

4.4

MDDSC007

76.0

81.8

5.8

2.2

0.4

2.6

MDDSC007

76.0

76.3

0.3

7.8

2.4

10.2

MDDSC007

79.0

79.4

0.4

22.8

3.2

26.0

MDDSC007

85.0

90.4

5.4

0.6

0.0

0.6

MDDSC007

96.0

96.8

0.8

0.6

0.0

0.6

MDDSC008

13.0

14.0

1.0

1.0

0.0

1.0

MDDSC008

26.0

26.9

0.9

1.3

0.0

1.3

MDDSC008

32.0

33.8

1.8

1.2

0.0

1.2

MDDSC008

68.0

68.7

0.7

20.6

5.0

25.6

MDDSC008

95.0

95.2

0.2

8.4

3.9

12.3

MDDSC009

26.0

26.4

0.4

0.8

0.0

0.8

MDDSC009

29.0

30.7

1.7

0.6

0.4

1.0

MDDSC009

51.0

53.0

2.0

0.6

0.0

0.6

MDDSC009

67.0

68.7

1.7

2.5

0.0

2.5

MDDSC009

84.0

85.0

1.0

1.0

0.0

1.0

MDDSC010

41.0

41.6

0.6

20.6

0.0

20.6

MDDSC010

47.0

48.9

1.9

1.0

0.0

1.0

MDDSC010

59.0

59.5

0.5

0.6

0.0

0.6

MDDSC010

70.0

79.0

9.0

4.7

0.1

4.8

including

74.0

76.0

2.0

18.6

0.5

19.1

MDDSC010

82.0

84.3

2.3

0.9

0.0

0.9

MDDSC010

93.0

95.5

2.5

0.9

0.1

1.0

MDDSC010

98.0

101.1

3.1

10.8

1.6

12.4

including

100.0

101.2

1.2

25.7

4.1

29.8

MDDSC010

120.0

121.4

1.4

1.0

0.0

1.0

MDDSC011

55.0

56.0

1.0

0.9

0.0

0.9

MDDSC011

79.0

82.0

3.0

0.4

0.0

0.4

MDDSC011

99.0

101.0

2.0

2.0

0.0

2.0

MDDSC011

184.0

187.8

3.8

0.6

0.0

0.6

MDDSC012

74.0

74.7

0.7

0.9

0.2

1.1

MDDSC012

76.0

78.2

2.2

0.4

0.3

0.7

MDDSC012

141.0

141.6

0.6

0.7

0.1

0.8

MDDSC012

155.0

155.3

0.3

0.2

0.8

1.0

MDDSC012

178.0

180.8

2.8

4.0

0.3

4.3

including

178.0

178.8

0.8

11.4

0.9

12.3

MDDSC012

184.0

189.9

5.9

1.7

0.1

1.8

including

185.0

186.0

1.0

4.3

0.8

5.1

MDDSC012

196.0

200.3

4.3

2.2

0.2

2.4

including

196.0

197.0

1.0

5.9

0.3

6.2

MDDSC012

203.0

213.4

10.4

5.4

1.0

6.4

including

207.0

207.2

0.2

37.3

12.0

49.2

including

209.0

211.2

2.2

15.8

3.3

19.2

MDDSC012

226.0

227.1

1.1

1.4

0.0

1.4

MDDSC013A

111.1

116.3

5.3

3.08

1.13

4.21

including

111.1

111.7

0.6

14.40

9.64

24.00

including

113.5

114.1

0.6

8.39

0.01

8.40

MDDSC013A

125.4

126.4

1.0

0.39

0.00

0.39

MDDSC013A

182.7

183.7

1.0

0.43

0.00

0.43

MDDSC014

8.2

9.2

1.0

0.58

0.00

0.58

MDDSC015A

202.0

204.7

2.7

0.49

0.01

0.50

MDDSC015A

222.0

226.5

4.6

1.62

0.07

1.69

including

222.7

223.3

0.6

5.50

0.34

5.84

MDDSC015A

231.4

246.7

15.3

2.16

2.10

4.25

including

232.3

233.2

0.8

1.11

6.76

7.84

including

238.1

238.6

0.5

6.63

15.30

21.86

including

241.3

244.1

2.8

5.70

5.46

11.14

including

245.6

246.1

0.5

10.10

0.65

10.75

MDDSC015A

259.8

260.6

0.8

0.53

0.01

0.54

MDDSC016A

109.4

132.9

23.5

1.6

0.30

1.9

including

124.7

125.1

0.4

53.3

3.48

56.8

MDDSC016A

157.5

169.4

11.9

0.7

0.50

1.2

including

167.8

168.2

0.4

0.9

12.10

12.9

MDDSC016A

174.6

182.2

7.6

2.2

0.23

2.4

including

177.2

177.8

0.6

4.6

0.75

5.4

MDDSC017

242.7

243.4

0.7

14.1

0.01

14.1

MDDSC018

199.8

212.0

12.2

1.6

0.18

1.8

including

202.3

203.3

1.0

12.5

1.07

13.5

MDDSC019

52.0

53.0

1.0

3.5

0.06

3.5

MDDSC019

151.6

156.0

4.4

0.8

0.02

0.8

MDDSC019

159.0

163.0

4.0

0.9

0.03

1.0

MDDSC020

207.0

222.0

15.0

1.3

0.43

1.8

including

207.0

208.0

1.0

8.4

0.23

8.7

including

216.7

217.4

0.7

2.8

3.46

6.2

MDDSC021

274.7

296.4

21.7

4.7

0.95

5.6

including

277.0

277.4

0.4

145.5

20.00

165.4

including

280.4

281.5

1.1

19.2

7.50

26.7

including

287.4

287.8

0.4

14.7

3.29

17.9

MDDSC021

298.4

299.2

0.8

0.3

0.02

0.3

MDDSC022

194.4

194.7

0.3

0.5

0.00

0.5

Note: (1) The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 70% of the sampled thickness.

Table 3: Individual assay data (Au>0.3 g/t) from drill holes reported in this press release.

hole_ID

from (m)

to (m)

width (m)

Au g/t

Sb%

AuEq g/t

MDDSC022

194.4

194.7

0.3

0.5

0.00

0.5

MDDSC021

274.7

275.9

1.2

1.1

0.01

1.1

MDDSC021

276.3

277.0

0.7

1.0

0.17

1.1

MDDSC021

277.0

277.4

0.4

145.5

20.00

165.4

MDDSC021

277.4

278.4

1.0

1.9

0.06

1.9

MDDSC021

280.4

280.9

0.5

15.9

6.72

22.6

MDDSC021

280.9

281.2

0.3

29.3

3.90

33.2

MDDSC021

281.2

281.5

0.3

14.8

11.90

26.6

MDDSC021

281.5

282.1

0.6

1.3

0.30

1.6

MDDSC021

283.7

284.4

0.7

1.0

0.17

1.2

MDDSC021

285.8

286.4

0.6

1.3

0.59

1.9

MDDSC021

287.4

287.8

0.4

14.7

3.29

17.9

MDDSC021

287.8

288.4

0.7

0.5

0.18

0.7

MDDSC021

288.4

289.3

0.9

0.4

0.03

0.5

MDDSC021

292.9

293.7

0.8

1.0

0.40

1.4

MDDSC021

293.7

294.3

0.6

2.4

0.75

3.1

MDDSC021

294.3

294.8

0.5

1.0

0.25

1.2

MDDSC021

295.2

296.0

0.8

1.0

0.02

1.0

MDDSC021

296.0

296.4

0.5

0.4

0.17

0.5

MDDSC021

298.4

299.2

0.8

0.3

0.02

0.3

MDDSC020

207.0

208.0

1.0

8.4

0.23

8.7

MDDSC020

208.0

209.0

1.0

1.0

0.29

1.3

MDDSC020

209.0

210.0

1.0

0.4

0.02

0.4

MDDSC020

210.0

210.5

0.5

0.7

0.02

0.7

MDDSC020

212.0

213.0

1.0

0.4

0.02

0.4

MDDSC020

213.0

214.0

1.0

0.7

0.05

0.7

MDDSC020

214.0

215.0

1.0

1.1

0.96

2.1

MDDSC020

215.0

216.0

1.0

1.3

0.23

1.5

MDDSC020

216.0

216.7

0.7

0.5

1.01

1.5

MDDSC020

216.7

217.4

0.7

2.8

3.46

6.2

MDDSC020

218.0

219.0

1.0

2.2

0.14

2.4

MDDSC020

219.0

220.0

1.0

0.8

0.12

0.9

MDDSC020

220.0

221.0

1.0

0.3

0.54

0.8

MDDSC020

221.0

222.0

1.0

0.5

0.72

1.2

MDDSC019

52.0

53.0

1.0

3.5

0.06

3.5

MDDSC019

112.7

113.7

1.0

0.4

0.02

0.4

MDDSC019

113.7

114.3

0.6

0.3

1.31

1.6

MDDSC019

151.6

152.2

0.6

0.8

0.00

0.8

MDDSC019

152.2

152.9

0.7

2.1

0.01

2.1

MDDSC019

152.9

153.9

1.0

0.6

0.01

0.6

MDDSC019

153.9

154.6

0.7

0.3

0.01

0.3

MDDSC019

154.6

155.4

0.8

0.6

0.01

0.6

MDDSC019

155.4

156.0

0.6

0.6

0.05

0.7

MDDSC019

159.0

160.0

1.0

0.6

0.02

0.6

MDDSC019

160.0

161.0

1.0

1.4

0.01

1.4

MDDSC019

161.0

162.0

1.0

0.6

0.06

0.7

MDDSC019

162.0

163.0

1.0

1.2

0.05

1.2

MDDSC018

202.3

203.3

1.0

12.5

1.07

13.5

MDDSC018

203.3

204.1

0.8

2.7

0.62

3.3

MDDSC018

205.0

206.0

1.0

0.6

0.21

0.8

MDDSC018

206.0

207.0

1.0

0.7

0.06

0.8

MDDSC018

207.0

208.0

1.0

0.4

0.16

0.6

MDDSC018

208.0

209.0

1.0

2.4

0.03

2.5

MDDSC018

211.0

212.0

1.0

0.4

0.01

0.4

MDDSC018

284.0

285.0

1.0

0.4

0.00

0.4

MDDSC017

242.7

243.4

0.7

14.1

0.01

14.1

MDDSC017

250.0

251.0

1.0

0.7

0.01

0.7

MDDSC017

251.0

252.0

1.0

0.3

0.01

0.3

MDDSC017

262.0

263.0

1.0

0.4

0.03

0.5

MDDSC017

263.0

264.0

1.0

1.1

2.57

3.7

MDDSC017

264.0

265.0

1.0

0.4

0.03

0.4

MDDSC017

267.0

268.0

1.0

0.4

0.01

0.4

MDDSC017

336.0

337.0

1.0

0.5

0.00

0.5

MDDSC016A

36.4

37.4

1.0

0.4

0.00

0.4

MDDSC016A

41.6

42.0

0.4

0.3

0.00

0.3

MDDSC016A

80.0

80.5

0.5

0.6

0.00

0.6

MDDSC016A

109.4

110.4

1.0

1.3

0.00

1.3

MDDSC016A

111.3

112.0

0.7

0.3

0.02

0.3

MDDSC016A

112.0

112.6

0.6

2.6

0.77

3.3

MDDSC016A

112.6

113.4

0.8

0.7

0.02

0.7

MDDSC016A

114.8

115.6

0.8

0.6

0.01

0.6

MDDSC016A

115.6

116.1

0.5

1.1

3.38

4.4

MDDSC016A

116.1

116.6

0.5

0.5

0.06

0.5

MDDSC016A

116.6

116.9

0.3

0.5

0.02

0.5

MDDSC016A

116.9

117.4

0.5

2.1

0.12

2.2

MDDSC016A

117.4

118.4

1.0

0.3

0.02

0.3

MDDSC016A

119.1

120.1

1.0

0.4

0.23

0.6

MDDSC016A

122.0

122.8

0.8

0.5

0.02

0.6

MDDSC016A

122.8

123.3

0.6

3.2

0.91

4.1

MDDSC016A

124.7

125.1

0.4

53.3

3.48

56.8

MDDSC016A

125.1

125.6

0.5

2.6

0.19

2.8

MDDSC016A

125.6

126.0

0.4

1.8

0.02

1.8

MDDSC016A

126.0

126.8

0.8

1.3

0.02

1.3

MDDSC016A

126.8

127.7

1.0

0.7

0.13

0.9

MDDSC016A

127.7

128.7

1.0

0.4

0.07

0.4

MDDSC016A

129.2

129.6

0.4

0.3

0.01

0.3

MDDSC016A

131.5

132.7

1.2

0.5

0.05

0.5

MDDSC016A

132.7

132.9

0.2

0.7

0.52

1.2

MDDSC016A

150.7

151.4

0.7

0.4

0.01

0.4

MDDSC016A

151.4

152.4

1.0

0.3

0.00

0.3

MDDSC016A

154.2

155.2

1.0

0.4

0.01

0.4

MDDSC016A

157.5

158.2

0.7

0.6

0.00

0.6

MDDSC016A

159.9

160.6

0.7

1.1

0.00

1.1

MDDSC016A

160.6

161.6

1.0

1.0

0.01

1.0

MDDSC016A

161.6

162.6

1.0

1.1

0.00

1.1

MDDSC016A

162.6

163.6

1.0

0.5

0.00

0.5

MDDSC016A

163.6

164.6

1.0

0.6

0.00

0.6

MDDSC016A

164.6

165.6

1.0

0.5

0.00

0.5

MDDSC016A

165.6

166.5

0.8

1.1

0.01

1.1

MDDSC016A

166.5

167.0

0.5

0.6

0.01

0.6

MDDSC016A

167.0

167.8

0.8

0.7

1.29

2.0

MDDSC016A

167.8

168.2

0.4

0.9

12.10

12.9

MDDSC016A

168.7

169.4

0.6

0.4

0.01

0.4

MDDSC016A

174.6

175.5

0.9

0.5

0.24

0.7

MDDSC016A

175.5

176.2

0.7

3.0

0.12

3.1

MDDSC016A

176.2

176.7

0.4

0.7

0.07

0.7

MDDSC016A

176.7

177.2

0.5

1.8

0.25

2.1

MDDSC016A

177.2

177.8

0.6

4.6

0.75

5.4

MDDSC016A

177.8

178.5

0.7

3.8

1.01

4.8

MDDSC016A

178.5

179.3

0.8

3.7

0.10

3.8

MDDSC016A

179.3

179.7

0.4

4.3

0.03

4.4

MDDSC016A

180.4

181.0

0.6

1.7

0.01

1.7

MDDSC016A

181.0

181.4

0.4

1.3

0.00

1.3

MDDSC016A

181.4

182.2

0.9

0.8

0.00

0.8

MDDSC016A

185.0

185.5

0.5

0.9

0.01

0.9

MDDSC016A

185.5

186.0

0.5

0.6

0.00

0.6

MDDSC016A

186.0

187.0

1.0

0.5

0.00

0.5

MDDSC016A

189.7

190.0

0.3

0.5

0.00

0.5

MDDSC016A

194.0

195.0

1.0

0.4

0.00

0.4

MDDSC016A

195.0

196.0

1.0

0.3

0.00

0.3

MDDSC016A

197.0

197.7

0.7

0.5

0.00

0.5

MDDSC016A

232.1

232.8

0.7

0.3

0.00

0.3

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669849/Mawson-Drills-04m-1455-gt-gold-and-20-Antimony-within-217m-47-gt-gold-and-1-Antimony-in-Deepest-Hole-Drilled-at-Sunday-Creek-Victoria-Australia


