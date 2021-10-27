Hecla Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast and Virtual Investor Event

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced it will issue a news release reporting its third quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

A conference call and webcast will be held Thursday, November 4, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results. You may join the conference call by dialing toll-free 1-833-350-1380 or for international by dialing 1-647-689-6934. The Conference ID is 5460648. Please dial-in and provide the Conference ID number at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to join the call and mitigate any hold times.

Hecla's live webcast can be accessed at www.hecla-mining.com under Investors/Events & Webcasts (https://ir.hecla-mining.com/news-events/events-webcasts/default.aspx). The webcast will also be archived on the site.

ONE-ON-ONE CALLS

Also, on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET., Hecla will give investors and others the opportunity for one-on-one calls with several members of management. Sign up for the calls will occur that morning as provided in our earnings news release.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

