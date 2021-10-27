Libero Copper Invites Shareholders to Join a Q3 Update

VANCOUVER, Oct. 27, 2021 - Libero Copper & Gold Corp. (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) is pleased to invite stakeholders, investors, and analysts to join Libero Copper's President & CEO, Ian Harris for a Q3 webinar. This quarterly webinar will be hosted by Red Cloud on Tuesday, November 2, at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. Ian Harris will provide an update on our project deliverables in the third quarter, including the restart of exploration activities at the Mocoa porphyry copper project and drill results from the Big Red porphyry copper project, and talk about the quarter ahead. The update will be followed by a Q&A session.

Q3 Webinar Details:

What: Libero Copper's Q3 update hosted by Red Cloud.

When: 2:00 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Where: register here.

About Red Cloud

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is registered as an Investment Dealer all Canadian Provinces and Territories and is a member of the Investment Industry Organization of Canada (IIROC). Part of Red Cloud's business is to connect mineral exploration and mining companies with suitable investors. For additional information about Red Cloud, visit: www.redcloudfs.com

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper is unlocking the value of a collection of porphyry copper deposits throughout the Americas in prolific and stable jurisdictions. The portfolio includes Big Red (a new grassroots discovery) and Big Bulk in the Golden Triangle, Canada; Esperanza in San Juan, Argentina; and Mocoa in Putumayo, Colombia. These assets are advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development, and permitting in the Americas.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals, processes and filing requirements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

