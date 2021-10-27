Macarthur Minerals Limited: Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, Oct. 27, 2021 - Macarthur Minerals Ltd. (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today in Brisbane, Australia.



Resolution 10, Approval of 10% Placement Facility was a Special Resolution which passed with the requisite 75% majority.

The results in respect of each of the resolution put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are set out in Appendix 1.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Mr Cameron McCall, Chairman

Company profile

Macarthur is an iron ore development, gold and lithium exploration company that is focused on bringing to production its Western Australia iron ore projects. The Lake Giles Iron Project mineral resources include the Ularring hematite resource (approved for development) comprising Indicated resources of 54.5 million tonnes at 47.2% Fe and Inferred resources of 26 million tonnes at 45.4% Fe; and the Lake Giles magnetite resource of 53.9 million tonnes (Measured), 218.7 million tonnes (Indicated) and 997 million tonnes (Inferred). The JORC reporting tables and Competent Person statement for the magnetite and hematite mineral resources have previously been disclosed in ASX market announcements dated 12 August 2020 and 5 December 2019. Macarthur has prominent (~721 square kilometre tenement area) gold, lithium and copper exploration interests in Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, Macarthur has lithium brine Claims in the emerging Railroad Valley region in Nevada, USA.

This news release is not for distribution to United States services or for dissemination in the United States

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including but not limited to statements regarding expected completion of the Feasibility Study; conversion of Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves or the eventual mining of the Project, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the current expectations, assumptions or beliefs of the Company based upon information currently available to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct as actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: unforeseen technology changes that results in a reduction in iron or magnetite demand or substitution by other metals or materials; the discovery of new large low cost deposits of iron magnetite; the general level of global economic activity; failure to complete the FS; inability to demonstrate economic viability of Mineral Resources; and failure to obtain mining approvals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and except as may otherwise be required pursuant to applicable laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Macarthur Minerals 2021 Annual General Meeting - Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable) Resolution

Result Resolution Resolution

Type For Against Proxy's

Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried /

Not Carried 1 ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT



Ordinary



35,652,310 4,029,850 241,287 119,423



35,896,959 4,029,850 119,423



Carried



89.31 % 10.09 % 0.60 % 89.91 % 10.09 % 2 RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - ANDREW SUCKLING



Ordinary



38,144,220 4,133,141 5,670,030 65,423



43,817,612 4,133,141 65,423



Carried



79.55 % 8.62 % 11.83 % 91.38 % 8.62 % 3 RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - ALAN JOSEPH PHILLIPS



Ordinary



41,463,807 858,554 5,625,030 65,423



46,092,199 858,554 1,065,423



Carried



86.48 % 1.79 % 11.73 % 98.17 % 1.83 % 4 RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - ALAN SPENCE PHILLIPS



Ordinary



38,141,995 4,135,366 5,670,030 65,423



43,815,387 4,135,366 65,423



Carried



79.55 % 8.62 % 11.83 % 91.38 % 8.62 % 5 RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - CAMERON MCCALL



Ordinary



41,409,223 868,138 5,670,030 65,423



47,082,615 868,138 65,423



Carried



86.36 % 1.81 % 11.83 % 98.19 % 1.81 % 6 APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR



Ordinary



41,881,652 1,050,990 5,670,030 1,923



47,555,044 1,050,990 1,923



Carried



86.17 % 2.16 % 11.67 % 97.84 % 2.16 % 7 APPROVAL OF FIXED 20% EMPLOYEE SHARE COMPENSATION PLAN AND CONSULTANT SHARE COMPENSATION PLAN



Ordinary



34,961,857 4,956,705 5,470,030 56,923



40,435,249 4,956,705 56,923



Carried



77.03 % 10.92 % 12.05 % 89.08 % 10.92 % 8 AMENDMENTS TO THE SHARE COMPENSATION PLANS



Ordinary



35,006,357 4,879,705 5,470,030 89,423



40,479,749 4,879,705 89,423



Carried



77.18 % 10.76 % 12.06 % 89.24 % 10.76 % 9 APPROVAL OF OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN



Ordinary



34,914,857 4,916,205 5,470,030 144,423



40,388,249 4,916,205 144,423



Carried



77.08 % 10.85 % 12.07 % 89.15 % 10.85 % 10 APPROVAL OF 10% PLACEMENT CAPACITY



Special



37,819,906 4,500,955 5,670,030 21,923



43,493,298 4,500,955 21,923



Carried



78.81 % 9.38 % 11.81 % 90.62 % 9.38 % 11 APPROVAL OF CAPACITY FOR FUTURE SHARE PLACEMENT



Ordinary



37,327,156 4,938,705 5,670,030 76,923



43,000,548 4,938,705 76,923



Carried



77.87 % 10.30 % 11.83 % 89.70 % 10.30 % 12 POTENTIAL KEY EXECUTIVE TERMINATION BENEFITS



Ordinary



34,998,003 4,734,407 235,037 75,423



35,236,402 4,734,407 75,423



Carried



87.56 % 11.85 % 0.59 % 88.16 % 11.84 %

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.