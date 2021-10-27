Update as Progress Continues at Harrison County Plant Site

Washington, October 27, 2021 - Western Magnesium Corp. (WMC) (TSXV:WMG) (Frankfurt:3WM) (OTC:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") is one step closer to rebuilding the United States Industrial base by offering its innovative, eco-friendly, and high-quality clean magnesium metal production solution starting in Harrison County, Ohio. The 122-acre property's proximity to the future home of a modern mixed fuels power plant, a dolomite supplier, and an infrastructure of rail and highway will carry WMC's finished magnesium product to industries across the U.S.

Evaluation work at the Cadiz, OH plant property is now underway as local drone and geotechnical firms (Whitemyer Advertising Inc. and Diversified Engineering, Inc.) have conducted light detection and ranging (LIDAR) drone surveys, as well as a topographical fly-over on the magnesium metal production property. This survey will enable Geographic Information System models to be created for environmental planning, geotechnical drilling, and early civil works planning for the property evaluation, facility design, and location.

The raw data and model sets have been completed and supplied to WMC by the contractors. This data is now ready to be reviewed by one of the chosen Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management Groups that are currently undergoing review for the project. The near-term use of this data is to create the cut-fill analysis prior to early earth works beginning, to allow for proper planning and permitting of this process. A geotechnical drilling program to analyze and understand the stability and composition of the property will commence shortly thereafter.

Sam Ataya, Executive President and CEO said "We are excited to have started work on the site building toward the first full scale deployment of our proprietary magnesium extraction technology in the United States. Each step that we take continues to lay the foundation for building a state-of-the art magnesium production plant, which will provide hundreds of safe and well-paying jobs in the Harrison County area. Once the geotechnical work is complete, we will start the exciting process of working with local companies in Ohio to bid for the earth works."

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

