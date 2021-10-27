Ridgeline Minerals Provides Nevada Exploration Update

Vancouver, October 27, 2021 - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on Q3-Q4 2021 exploration activities at the Company's four exploration projects in the Carlin and Battle Mountain - Eureka trends of Nevada (Figure 1), with a summary of exploration highlights below.

Q3-Q4, 2021 Exploration Highlights:

Swift Project, Company completed closing of a US$20M earn-in exploration agreement with Nevada Gold Mines ("NGM") at the Swift project on September 22, 2021 (See full Press Release HERE)

Carlin-East Project, Phase II drill program completed in mid-October for a total of 2,272 meters ("m") drilled (assays pending in Q4)

Selena Project, Infill soil sampling and field mapping in progress over carbonate replacement targets

Bell Creek, Recent NGM consolidation of the nearby South Arturo mine highlights strategic nature of the Bell Creek property

Mike Harp, Ridgeline's Vice President, Exploration, commented, "It's been a very busy 2021 exploration campaign since completing our IPO last year. In this short time frame, we've executed an earn-in agreement on the Swift Project with Nevada Gold Mines, identified a new CRD target at our shallow-oxide Selena discovery, and completed our deep drill program at the Carlin-East Project. With our team's systematic approach to exploration, we will continue to seek, identify and create shareholder value by advancing assets with the greatest upside and we anticipate multiple catalysts for the Company heading into our 2022 exploration programs."







Figure 1: Plan view map showing location of Ridgeline's four projects in Nevada

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/100978_46b5fc102473e9e2_002full.jpg

Swift Project, Company closed a US$20M earn-in exploration agreement with Nevada Gold Mines ("NGM") at the Swift project on September 22, 2021

Technical team is working closely with NGM team to complete project hand-off. First steering committee meeting planned for November 2021 800 station soil sampling program, field mapping, prospecting, and target generation in-progress



Phase I framework drilling campaign to be in initiated in Q4, 2021

US$372,763 closing reimbursement cash payment received

Carlin-East Project, Phase II drill program complete mid-October with 2,272 meters ("m") drilled. All drill samples have been logged, split and submitted to the lab for analysis with results expected in Q4, 2021

CE21-003 was completed to a depth of 1,254 m (assays pending) with multiple imbricate thrust/fault zones intersected throughout the bottom 400 m of the hole. Ridgeline's technical team is working closely with Carlin Trend experts to better understand the projects structural and lithologic controls



Due to difficult drilling conditions, the Company deferred additional drilling until results from CE21-003 are received and incorporated into the Company's geologic model to determine next exploration steps at the project Drilling intersected a thick section (1000+ meters) of heavily faulted and structurally complex Upper Plate rock (above target zone) which slowed progress CE21-005 was lost at 555m depth in a fault zone with the formation stabilized with cement during abandonment to allow for potential drillhole re-entry CE21-004 is pre-collared and cased to a depth of 463 m and ready for a future core-tail



Selena Project, Technical team is focused on delineating high-priority Ag-Pb-Zn ± Au Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD") targets previously identified in the 2021 drill program. Significant high-grade intervals include:

4.6 m grading 421 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag"), 0.6 g/t gold ("Au") 4.4% lead ("Pb"), 3.7% zinc ("Zn") in SE21-024

13.7 m grading 221.1 g/t Ag, 0.1 g/t Au, 2.2% Pb, 0.5% Zn in SE21-025

Surface geochemical soil sampling, field mapping and geophysical surveys were initiated in Q4 2021 and will extend through Q1 2022 over the CRD target area in anticipation of early Q2 2022 drill program

Plan of Operations (PoO) exploration permit for an additional 200 acres of exploration disturbance was submitted to state and federal agencies in October 2021 with approval anticipated in Q3-Q4 2022

For additional project information click HERE to access the Company's corporate presentation

QAQC Procedures

All samples are submitted to Paragon Geochemical Assay Laboratories (PAL) of Sparks, NV, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples are run through standard prep methods and analysed using AU-OES30 (Au; 30g fire assay AQR digest) and 34MA-OESm (35 element Suite; 0.5g 4-acid digestion/ICP-MS; + 10ppb Hg) methods. PAL also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Ridgeline's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed by the Company's QP, Michael T. Harp, Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Harp is a qualified person within the meaning thereof under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved all technical matters of this press release.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold-silver explorer with a proven management team and a 154 km² exploration portfolio across four projects in the highly prospective Carlin and Battle Mountain - Eureka Trends in Nevada, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com.

