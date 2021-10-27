Durango Intersects Anomalous Gold in Several Zones on the Trove Property, QC

Vancouver - Oct 27, 2021 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt:86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") announces that further to the news release of August 2, 2021, the Company has found gold ("Au") mineralization in several drill holes drilled in 2021 on its wholly owned Trove Property in Québec.

A total of 2,661 meters ("m") were drilled in five holes targeted to find the source of high-grade gold found in till samples near 3 geophysical anomalies which were interpreted as potential structural controls for gold mineralization.

Hole DGT21-11 intersected gold grades of 0.576 g/, 0.458 g/t and 0.117 g/t in 3 distinct 1m intervals at depths ranging from 120.5 to 225m.

Gold results from Holes DGT21-12, 13 and 14 include:

- Hole DGT21-12: from 0.10 g/t over 3m to 0.37 g/t over 1m in 5 zones at varying depths between 131m to 407m; - Hole DGT21-13: from 0.298 g/t over 5m (incl. 0.656 g/t over 1m) and 0.45 g/t over 1m in 2 zones at depths of 145m and 367 to 372m; and - Hole DGT21-14: from 0.16 g/t to 0.37 g/t over 1m in 5 zones at depths from 113m to 543m.

Hole DGT21-11 was drilled along the Barry Fault which is associated with the Gladiator gold deposit owned by Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSX.V-BTR). Gladiator has a measured and indicated resource of 391,000 ounces ("oz") gold with an average grade of 8.61 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au and an inferred resource of 989,000 oz gold averaging 7.37 g/t Au.

Holes DGT21-12, 13 and 14 were all drilled along the Rouleau Fault which is one of the structures related to the Windfall Lake gold deposit owned by Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX-OSK) which contains 1.86 million oz of indicated gold and 4.24 million oz of inferred gold.

Hole DGT21-13 also encountered several other metals including silver ("Ag"), base metals and PGE's as per the following:

Over the interval 109m to 111m:

- 5.65 g/t Ag over 2m, (including 8.7 g/t Ag over 1m); - 1.45% Zinc over 2m (including 2.47% Zn over 1m); and - 27.2 g/t Cadmium over 2m (including 47.7 g/t over 1m) in a deformation zone at 109m.

Over the interval 281 to 290m:

- 600ppm to 1770ppm Chromium; - 100ppm to 803ppm Nickel; and - Anomalous Platinum, Palladium and Ruthenium.

The PGE anomalies were found in ultramafic rocks which were not the target of the drill program so only a few samples from these rocks were initially sent for analysis. Given the results from the ultramafic rock sampled, fourteen additional samples have recently been sent for PGE analysis. Results will be reported as they become available.

The 2021 drilling program was successful in finding evidence of a gold bearing mineralization system(s) and testing 3 of 9 geophysical anomalies delineated on the previously undrilled and under explored Trove Property. Future drilling programs will test the additional six geophysical anomalies and additional locations identified by high grade gold bearing till samples. All gold results have now been received from the Phase I drilling program completed earlier this year.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "Results from the 2021 drill program speak to the discovery potential on the Trove Property as the crosscutting fault systems appear to correlate with both the Trove gold & PGE anomalies and with neighbouring known gold deposits. We are pleased that Durango was able to test 3 geophysical anomalies in 5 drill holes on the Trove Property despite having limited access due to poor weather and road conditions."

George Yordanov, P. Geo stated, "Most of the Trove Property drillholes intersected alternating packages of amphibolite, metasediments, and felsic and mafic tuffs. A gabbro unit was intersected at the bottom of holes 10 and 14. Interbedded units were also crosscut by porphyritic syenite dikes in holes 12 and 14. The geological setting encountered at these relatively shallow depths are favourable and warrant further deep drilling investigation."

The technical contents of this press release were approved by George Yordanov, professional geologist, an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward?looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of minerals, the ability to achieve its goals, the COVID-19 pandemic, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward?looking statements or forward?looking information, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.