San Lorenzo Begins Permitting Diamond Drill Programme on Its 100% Owned Large Scale Copper- Gold Porphyry Salvadora Project, Chile

- Previous drilling in the porphyry style alteration zones returned encouraging copper - gold grades; - 156 metres of 0.28% copper and 0.08 g/t gold - 35 metres of 0.28% copper and 0.11 g/t gold;



Calgary, October 27, 2021 - San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Company") (tsxv:slg) announces that is has commenced the permitting process for a diamond drill programme on its 100% owned Salvadora Copper - Gold Project ("Salvadora") located in Chile. The planned drilling at Salvadora will follow up on two previous limited diamond drill programmes conducted by the Company in 2016 and 2018 totalling 13 holes and 2,727 metres.



Figure 1 - Salvadora Project

The Company also announces that is has granted 500,000 stock options to advisors to acquire San Lorenzo common shares at $0.12 per common share for two years.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Terence Walker, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

About San Lorenzo Gold Corp.

San Lorenzo Gold is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties. The Company currently has three 100% owned properties in Chile: Salvadora, Nancagua and Punta Alta. The Salvadora property is being explored for large scale copper-gold porphyry targets, Nancagua is a high grade mesothermal gold property and Punta Alta is a copper - gold porphyry property with related disseminated and vein style copper-gold-silver-cobalt mineralization.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of San Lorenzo. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, San Lorenzo does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

