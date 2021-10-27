HighGold Mining Announces Closing of $18.8 Million Raise from Bought Deal Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH) ("HighGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of October 18, 2021, it has closed its previously announced upsized bought deal offering (the "Offering") of 8,625,000 common shares (the "Offered Shares") at a price of $1.60 per Offered Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $13,800,000, which included the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters (as defined herein).

Concurrent with the Offering, the Company has also closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Concurrent Private Placement") for an additional 3,125,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $1.60 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,000,000. The Concurrent Private Placement was completed with an existing strategic investor of the Company, a senior gold producer, to bring the investor's interest in the Company up to 9.9%. Combined, total gross proceeds of $18,800,000 were raised from the Offering and Concurrent Private Placement.

"With the closing of the financing, HighGold has $27 million in working capital, placing us in a very strong position to materially advance the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold Project in Alaska," commented President & CEO Darwin Green. "We thank both new and existing shareholders for your support and look forward to putting these funds to work unlocking the Project's multi-deposit mineral potential."

The Offering was qualified by way of a prospectus supplement dated October 20, 2021 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's existing short form base shelf prospectus dated October 1, 2021 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"). The Prospectus Supplement was filed in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario and, together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Offering was made through a syndicate of underwriters led by Cormark Securities Inc., as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, together with Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Scotia Capital Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"). The Company paid to the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 5% of the gross proceeds realized by the Company from the Offering. No commissions were paid on the Concurrent Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement for exploration and development initiatives in connection with the Company's Johnson Tract project and for working capital and general corporate purposes. Shares issued under the Concurrent Private Placement are subject to a four-month and one day hold period. The Offering and Concurrent Private Placement remain subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About HighGold

HighGold is a mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold projects located in North America. HighGold's flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold (Zn-Cu) Project located in accessible Southcentral Alaska, USA. The Company also controls a portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp, Ontario, Canada that includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its high grade mineralization, and the large Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter properties. HighGold's experienced Board and senior management team, are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

