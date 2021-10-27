Fission 3.0 Corp. Announces the Appointment of Mr. John Dejoia

Kelowna, October 27, 2021 - Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Mr. Dejoia to the technical advisory board.

Mr. Dejoia has over 40 years in the uranium industry and has held positions as Chief Geologist, Director of Technical Services, Construction Manager and Senior Vice-President positions. He has worked in every sector of the uranium industry, including mining, where he was directly responsible for mining 22 million pounds of uranium, along with managing Geologic, Engineering, Environmental and Land projects throughout his career. He has also worked in open-pit, underground and In-Situ uranium production, exploration, mine development and nuclear remediation. Mr. Dejoia has a B.S. in Geology from the University of Wyoming.

Fission 3.0 welcomes Mr. Dejoia to their technical advisory board.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. Fission 3.0 currently has 14 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of Fission 3.0's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including, Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits.

Fission 3.0 has recently completed an $8 million funding with Red Cloud Securities and are currently planning a winter exploration/drill program on their PLN project. They are also entertaining JV partners with some of their other projects.



https://twitter.com/Fission3Corp

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Investor Relations

Ph: 778-484-8030

TF: 844-484-8030

ir@fission3corp.com

www.fission3corp.com





Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101032