Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Director/PDMR Shareholding

08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

For immediate release

28 October 2021

Serabi Gold Plc

("Serabi" or the "Company")

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Serabi Gold announces that it was informed on 27 October 2021 that on the same date, Mike Hodgson and Clive Line, directors of the Company, acquired ordinary shares of 10p in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows:

Director Purchase price of Shares Shares purchased Total Shareholding following the purchase of Shares % Shareholding in the issued share capital
Mike Hodgson

 70.44 48,000 70,066 0.09%
Clive Line

 70.43 35,000 73,332 0.10%

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold Plc
Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
Email: contact@serabigold.com
Website: www.serabigold.com
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser
Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Peel Hunt LLP
Joint UK Broker
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint UK Broker
Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
Camarco
Financial PR
Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transaction as described above.

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)
Name
1. Mike Hodgson

2. Clive Line

2
Reason for notification

a)
Position / status
1. Chief Executive Officer

2. Finance Director

b)
Initial notification
/Amendment

Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)
Name
Serabi Gold Plc

b)
LEI
213800LTYC1HF9RTUE37

4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Serabi Gold Plc ("Ordinary Shares")

ISIN GB00BG5NDX91

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

Price(s) and volumes(s)
Ordinary Shares purchased:

Director Price(s) Volumes(s)
Mike Hodgson ?0.7044 48,000
Clive Line ?0.7043 35,000

d)
Aggregated information
Ordinary Shares purchased:

Director Price(s) Volumes(s)
Mike Hodgson ?0.7044 48,000
Clive Line ?0.7043 35,000

e)
Date of the transaction
27 October 2021

f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
XLON

ENDS

Attachment

  • Director Share Purchases - October 2021


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Serabi Gold Plc

Serabi Gold Plc
Bergbau
Großbritannien
A2JMGK
GB00BG5NDX91
www.serabigold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap