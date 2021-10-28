Raindrop Ventures Inc. Appoints Two New Board Members

Vancouver, October 28, 2021 - Raindrop Ventures Inc. (CSE: RAYN) (FSE: RV0) ("Raindrop" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Max Baker and Mr. Tim Barry to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"). In connection with Dr. Baker's and Mr. Barry's appointments to the Board, Mr. Scott Davis has stepped down from the Board, but will remain as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Raindrop's CEO Alexander Kunz states, "We are happy to have Max Baker and Tim Barry join our Board as independent directors. Each of these gentlemen brings to Raindrop a wealth of knowledge and experience in exploration and the mining industry including corporate governance, finance, acquisitions and geological expertise. Our thanks to Scott Davis for his contributions as a Board member."

Dr. Baker is currently Vice President, Exploration for Integra Resources. Dr. Baker is a Ph.D. Geologist based in Reno, Nevada and a Fellow of Aus-IMM. He has over 40 years of exploration experience in North and South America, Australia, Asia and Europe on grassroots, resource definition and development projects. He has been involved in the exploration and discovery of several significant deposits globally and has previously acted as Chief Geologist for Renison Goldfields, Newcrest Mining and Mount Isa Mines, as well as VP Exploration for several junior mining companies over the years.

Mr. Tim Barry is currently CEO, and Director of Silver Bull Resources Inc. a public company listed on the TSX. Mr. Barry has spent over 20 years running and financing exploration companies working in North and South America, Africa, Central Asia and Australia. Mr. Barry received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Otago in Dunedin, New Zealand and is a Chartered Professional Geologist (CPAusIMM).

Raindrop also announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted stock options to Dr. Baker and Mr. Barry to purchase an aggregate 900,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.36 per share for a period of five (5) years from the grant date. The options will vest 1/3 immediately, 1/3 six months after the date of grant and 1/3 twelve months after the date of grant.

The appointment of Dr. Baker and Mr. Barry to the Board is subject to CSE approval.

About Raindrop Ventures Inc.

Raindrop is led by a noted leader in mining and mineral exploration and was founded to acquire and explore mineral properties during the current resource commodity cycle. Raindrop has entered into a letter of intent to acquire 100% of the Jessup gold-silver project in Nevada and is exploring its grassroots Clover Mountain gold property in Idaho and has acquired six early-stage gold exploration projects in Nevada from Liberty Gold. The Company has a Boise, Idaho-based technical team that is well positioned to conduct exploration in Idaho and Nevada.

Raindrop has a well-planned capital structure with 40,542,938 shares issued and outstanding and a significant team and insider ownership. For more information, please visit https://www.raindropventures.ca/.

