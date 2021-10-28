Sanatana Awards Stock Options

Vancouver, October 28, 2021 - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) The Company has granted incentive stock options to a director and a contractor of the Company to purchase up to 600,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.16 per share. The stock options are exercisable on or before October 28, 2026 and vest in stages with 25% vesting immediately and the remainder to vest 25% every six months from the date of the grant. Of the options granted, 400,000 were awarded to a director of the Company.

The stock options are being granted pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval. Following the grant of options, the Company has 4,870,000 stock options outstanding.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada and the Western Pacific. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

Sanatana Resources Inc.

(signed) "Peter Miles"



Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

For additional information on the Company, please contact Mr. Peter Miles, Chief Executive Officer at (604) 408-6680 or email investor@sanatanaresources.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond Sanatana's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

