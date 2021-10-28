Jazz Resources Reports Additional Drill Holes Intersecting Visible Gold in Multiple Vein System on the Vila Nova Project in Amapa State, Brazil

Vancouver, October 28, 2021 - Jazz Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "JZR") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to report that drilling undertaken on the bedrock portion of the Vila Nova gold project, Amapa State, Brazil has intersected multiple veins with visible gold in all four drill holes, including the previously reported veins totaling 23.09 meters grading 31.58 g/t (one ounce per tonne) at a vertical depth of 74.47 meters in Hole VN-3 (Cord. 44.416N, 418.157W).

The aforementioned intersection represents three quartz veins within a 37.78-meter interval that averages 19.3 g/t (0.62 oz) over the entire interval. True width of the unit is estimated at 60% of down-hole length in steeply dipping units that sub-crop below the 20 meters of unconsolidated tailings and rubble from previous hand mining.

Additional drill results for holes VN-1 through VN-4 are tabulated below.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

|Hole |From (m)|To (m)|Assay int.(m)|Gold Grade (g/t)|Coordinates

|

|Number | | | | |

|

|-------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Hole VN-1|36.55 |45.75 |9.20 |10.25

|44.953N/418.087E|

| | | | | |

|

| |45.75 |56.05 |10.30 |7.50 |

|

|-------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Hole VN-2|23.67 |34.62 |10.05 |10.23

|44.527N/418.263W|

| | | | | |

|

| |34.62 |30.75 |5.13 |0.48 |

|

| | | | | |

|

|-------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Hole VN-3|74.74 |82.4 |7.66 |17.90

|44.416N/418.157W|

| | | | | |

|

| |89.71 |97.44 |7.73 |49.92 |

|

| | | | | |

|

| |104.82 |112.52|7.70 |27.67 |

|

|-------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Hole VN-4|36.48 |43.58 |7.10 |20.32

|44.927N/418.444W|

| | | | | |

|

| |43.58 |49.30 |5.72 |13.41 |UTM.Datum

Sirgas|

| | | | | |2000

Zona 22N |

| |49.30 |56.35 |7.05 |3.19 |

|

| | | | | |

|

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



UTM.Datum Sirgas 2000Zona 22N

The fire assays were conducted by GEOSOL- SGS Laboratories in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

The illustration set out in the photo below demonstrates the parallel-banded iron formation quartz vein systems outcropping in surface pits and intersected by the drilling that was recently conducted. The values quoted above are from a single drill hole that is located in close proximity to this location, cutting across three of the near-vertical vein systems on the Vila Nova property. The multiple veins outcrop over a distance of at least 1.5km, within a total claim position of over 3 km in length.

The photo set out below has been derived from a report titled, "Diamond drilling in the Vila Nova Gold Project, Brazil: Updates September 2021" prepared by Hamilton Antonio Giampietro, Geological Engineer, on behalf of the Company.



Click Image To View Full Size

The reader is cautioned that the results set out above are selective and may not represent the values over the property in general. This press release was prepared by and approved by Dr. S.A. Jackson, P Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and an advisor to the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Klenk

Chief Executive Officer

rob@jazzresources.ca

Tel: 604.329.9092

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward?looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward?looking statements" and include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Company's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance.

Forward?looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. These statements, however, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed, implied by or projected in the forward?looking information or statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward?looking statements include but are not limited to: risks related to the exploration and development of the Company's projects, the actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and other precious metals, geopolitical and social uncertainties and regulatory risks.

There can be no assurance that any forward?looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward?looking information or statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward?looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

None of the securities of JZR have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

