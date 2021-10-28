Gold Resource Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

DENVER, October 28, 2021 - Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") declared its quarterly dividend of one cent ($0.01) per common share for the fourth quarter of 2021 payable on December 29, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2021.

Dividends may vary in amount and consistency or be discontinued at the Board of Directors' discretion depending on variables including but not limited to operational cash flows, Company development requirements and strategies, construction, spot gold and silver prices, taxation, general market conditions and other factors described in the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of a new board and senior leadership, the Company focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine, to close our acquisition of Aquila Resources Inc., and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Contacts:

Ann Wilkinson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

Ann.Wilkinson@GRC-USA.com

www.goldresourcecorp.com

SOURCE: Gold Resource Corp.

