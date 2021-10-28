Nippon Announces Voting Results of its Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting and Approval of the Sale of its Rocmec and Denain Projects

Brossard (Quebec) - October 28th, 2021, Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. ("Nippon","NDR" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:NIP), is please to announce that its disinterested shareholders voted in favour of a resolution approving the sale of Nippon's Rocmec and Denain Projects pursuant to a project acquisition agreement dated August 30, 2021 between the Corporation, Orminex Canada Ltd and Orminex Limited. For more information on the sale of Nippon's Rocmec and Denain Projects, readers are invited to consult Nippon's news release dated September 1, 2021. Nippon is also pleased to announce today that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated September 28, 2021 were elected as directors of Nippon, to hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed.

Out of concern for the safety of Nippon's employees, shareholders and other stakeholders in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with current public health guidelines concerning in-person gatherings, the Meeting was held virtually.

Shareholders also adopted all other resolutions submitted for their approval, as disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated September 28, 2021 including:

- the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers s.e.n.c.r.l., as the auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Corporation;

- a resolution ratifying the past actions of the directors and officers of the Corporation;

- a resolution approving and confirming the 2021 Stock Option Plan of the Corporation;

- a special resolution approving the sale of the Rocmec Project and the Denain Project pursuant to a project acquisition agreement dated August 30, 2021 between the Corporation, Orminex Canada Ltd and Orminex Limited;

- a resolution ratifying, approving and confirming the joint venture agreement entered into by the Corporation and Material Japan Inc. on March 15, 2019 and its amendment on August 1, 2019 (together, the "Joint Venture");

- a resolution approving the termination of the Joint Venture and the potential creation of a new "control person", as such term is defined by the TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the proposed issuance to Material Japan Inc. of a convertible debenture; and

- a special resolution ratifying the amendment of the Corporation's articles to change the Corporation's name to "Or G.E.T.T. inc. / G.E.T.T. Gold Inc." or such other name as may be selected by the directors of the Corporation in their discretion.

The complete voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Directors





---------------------------------------------------------

|Name of Nominee |Votes |% Votes |Votes |% Votes |

| |in |in favor|Withheld|Withheld|

| |Favor | | | |

|-------------------------------------------------------|

|Fabien Miller |81,599,519|99.93 |56,200 |0.07 |

|-------------------------------------------------------|

|Frank Guillemette|81,579,519|99.90 |78,284 |0.10 |

|-------------------------------------------------------|

|Euler DeSouza |81,579,519|99.90 |78,284 |0.10 |

|-------------------------------------------------------|

|Michel Fontaine |81,579,603|99.90 |78,200 |0.10 |

|-------------------------------------------------------|

|Kensaku |81,595,518|99.92 |62,285 |0.08 |

|Kunjak Onoda | | | | |

|Song | | | | |

---------------------------------------------------------



About Nippon

Nippon is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. The Corporation currently holds three gold properties, Rocmec 1 with resources recognized in accordance with NI43-101, Denain and Courville-Maruska properties. Nippon also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining process.

The company's growth strategy is based on:

- The development of its gold deposits with the objective of producing revenue from its operations; - Increasing the value of its mining assets by prioritizing its exploration targets; and - The commercialisation and employment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

For additional information:

John Stella, Investor relations (514) 718-7976 jstella@nippondragon.com

Jean-Yves Therien, Interim President & CEO (450) 510-4442 jytherien@nippondragon.com

Ressources Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. 7055 Taschereau Blvd., suite 500, Brossard (Québec) J4Z 1A7

Tel: (450) 510-4442 www.nippondragon.com

