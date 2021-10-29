Bayhorse Receives NI 43-101 Technical Report for Its Precious Metals Rich Brandywine VMS Project, British Columbia, Canada

Vancouver, October 28, 2021 - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) ("Bayhorse" or the "Company") has received from APEX Geoscience Ltd. (Apex) a National Instrument NI-43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") on its Brandywine precious metals-rich, volcanogenic massive sulphide property located near Squamish, British Columbia, Canada.

The Brandywine Property comprising 15 contiguous mineral claims, covering a total area of 1,679.8 ha, has undergone several historical exploration phases including bulk tonnage shipments to smelters, extensive drilling, and extensive geochemical and geophysical studies.

The Brandywine property conceptually falls within a class of high gold-silver volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that include the Eskay Creek deposit of northern British Columbia; the Green's Creek deposit on Admiralty Island near Juneau, Alaska. This family of deposits is particularly silver and lead rich with important gold, zinc, copper and other metal values.

The Report recommends an initial two stage exploration program costing $1,080,000, with the first stage consisting of a 315 line km VTEM survey, and 1,200 meters of drilling at the Dave's Pond (DP) zone. The second stage will consist of a further 2,000 meters of drilling, LIDAR and ground geophysical survey for drill targeting, and geochemical soil sampling program.

In 2019, the Company conducted a resampling program of Auramex Resources Corp. drill core from a short 175 m drilling program to confirm prior drilling results by La Rock Mining Corp. (La Rock). La Rock completed 116 diamond drillholes, totaling at least 8,194 m, in several drill campaigns at Brandywine from 1992 to 1996.

The re-sampling program of the 2010 drilling program confirmed the presence of significant coarse grained grade gold mineralization in a mineralized vein system situated adjacent to the historical underground targets. Drillhole BRW10-05 returned 3.1 meters (m) core length of 11.42 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) from 26.5 m depth, including 1.6 m of 20.2 g/t Au and drillhole BRW10-06 returned 3.1 m core length of 3.35 g/t Au from 32.6 m depth, including 1.6 m of 4.10 g/t Au. The metallic screen (MeT) assay results from a suite of eleven samples taken from mineralized sections are compared with the 2010 results in Table 10.1. In general, good correlation was observed between Bayhorse's 2019 samples and the original 2010 core. In addition, the FA-MeT results showed the suitability of using analytical methods to account for coarse Au mineralization at the Brandywine Property.

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Au AVG Metallics

FA 2019 (g/t) Au AVG 30g Pulps

FA 2010 (g/t) BRW10-05 11.3 12.8 1.5 1.43 2.20 BRW10-05 20.4 21.9 1.5 0.47 1.40 BRW10-05 26.5 29.6 3.1 11.42 3.73 BRW10-05 Including 1.6 20.20 6.23 BRW10-05 34.1 35.7 1.6 1.86 1.02 BRW10-06 23.5 25.0 1.5 1.31 0.02 BRW10-06 25.0 26.5 1.5 0.57 1.07 BRW10-06 32.6 35.7 3.1 3.35 2.89 BRW10-06 Including 1.6 4.10 3.29 BRW10-07 41.8 43.3 1.5 1.20 1.52 BRW10-07 57.0 58.5 1.5 1.83 1.64

Visible Gold in Brandywine Core

The microscopic analysis suggested that the "highest gold assays obtained in holes BRW10-05 and BRW10-06 are substantiated by the presence of native gold with minor galena (less than 1%). Other sections, showing high Pb content from ICP analyses, show larger proportion of silver mineralization in relation to gold (Hole BRW10-06 at 32.6 m depth). Microscopic study shows that silver here is carried by Ag-bearing tetrahedrite in addition to galena, while gold occurs as electrum (Baldys, 2020)".

Table Metallic screen assay results of Bayhorse's 2019 re-sampling program compared to Auramex's 2010 results (from Bayhorse Silver, 2019).

Additionally, the reports identify the presence of Pyrargyrite (Ruby Silver), as well as the rare silver specimen minerals, diasphorite, fizelyite, (rare silver-lead-antimony Sulfosalt) semseyeyite, miargyrite,(silver, antimony sulphide) and prostilpnite (Ag, Sb, S), all indicative of the presence of high grade silver, as well as the rare mineral hubnerite on the property.

In 1977, Van Silver Mines Ltd. built a 136.1 tonne (150 ton) per day mill to treat mineralization mined from the Silver Tunnel Showing, Main Showing and Tedi Pits. A total of 3,583.4 tonnes (3,950 tons) were mined and averaged 15.43 g/t (0.45 troy ounce per short ton (opt)) Au, 2,420.91 g/t (70.61 opt) Ag, 6.08% Pb and 8.90% Zn (Lee, 1996).

The Company advises that the information and resources are historical in nature. Historic production estimates and grades reported have not been verified. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to verify the historical estimates nor classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

While the various historical tonnage calculations have not been verified by a Qualified Person, the detailed drill data available from extensive work by several exploration groups is preserved, and will serve as a basis for confirmation drilling of the known sulphide mineralization target areas.

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill comments, "Brandywine is an excellent high grade silver and gold prospect that complements our high grade Bayhorse Silver Mine."

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the technical content of this press release.

On Behalf of the Board.

Graeme O'Neill, CEO

604-684-3394

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA. With state of the art Steinert Ore-Sorting technology reducing waste rock entering the processing stream by up to 85%, we have created a minimum environmental impact facility capable of mining 200 tons of mineralization per day and the ability to process and supply 3,600 tons per year of silver/copper concentrate ranging between 7,500 to 15,000 g/t using standard flotation processing at its milling facility in nearby Payette County, Idaho, USA, with an offtake agreement in place with Ocean Partners UK Limited. The Company also has an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Brandywine high grade silver/gold property located in B.C. Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise in both exploration and building mines.

