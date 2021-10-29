Eastern Platinum Limited Announces Commissioning of the PGM Main Plant and Further Development Plan

Vancouver, October 29, 2021 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") is pleased to report the successful commissioning of the PGM main plant circuit B ("PGM Main Circuit B") following completion of the refurbishment and upgrade work commenced since May of this year (See news release of March 24, 2021). Construction and pre-commissioning were completed in September and commercial production of PGM concentrates started from October 18 with planned dispatches to the Company's offtake partner scheduled from October 26.

The Company completed the commissioning to enable processing of the full feed from chrome tails to consistently produce platinum group metal concentrates ("PGM concentrates"). The Company estimates an additional 600 tons of PGM concentrates per month will be added on top of the current production of 200 tons per month once production build-ups are achieved, which is projected to be around Q1 2022.

Diana Hu, Chief Executive Officer and Director commented, "The commissioning of the PGM Main Circuit B represents a significant milestone in our revenue growth plans. Our global team continues to deliver on schedule under challenging circumstances. This circuit will also expand the Company's future development potential, including the possibility to restart underground operations at the Crocodile River Mine to provide economic, social, and labour benefits to the community and benefit our stakeholders. We expect the PGM market to remain robust for the remainder of 2021 and years beyond."

Further to the above, the Company completed a life of mine ("LOM") study and underground mine design for Zandfontein, the core section of the Crocodile River Mine. The study and design include the following evaluations:

Mining method trade-off study with quantity and quality reports on the LOM scenarios.

Design and scheduling of the required underground infrastructure, the ventilation plan, the underground support systems and logistics plan, layouts and configurations.

Capital expenditure and operating expenditure, including equipment fleet required.

Based on the results of the study, the Eastplats' Board of Directors support carrying out the Zandfontein Underground restart business plan, subject to final evaluation and funding arrangements.

About Eastern Platinum Limited

Eastplats owns directly and indirectly a number of Platinum Group Metals ("PGM") and chrome assets in the Republic of South Africa. All of the Company's properties are situated on the western and eastern limbs of the Bushveld Complex, the geological environment that hosts approximately 80% of the world's PGM-bearing ore.

Operations at the Crocodile River Mine currently include re-mining and processing its tailings resource to produce chrome and PGM concentrates from the Barplats Zandfontein UG2 tailings facility.

COVID-19

There were no changes to the alert levels in South Africa, and they remain at alert level 1 regarding COVID-19. The Company continues to follow the health guidelines of the Government of South Africa. The chrome and PGM production and delivery remains in full operation. The effects of COVID-19 are evolving and changing and the consequences of a further increase in the alert level in South Africa, temporary shutdown of any operations or other related issues cannot be reasonably estimated at this time, but could potentially have material adverse effects on the Company's business, operations, liquidity and cashflows.

As a company, we support COVID-19 vaccines and organised the vaccination of our workforce on site.

