Commander Reports on Annual General Meeting & Stock Option Grants

Vancouver, October 29, 2021 - Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CMD) ("Commander") is pleased to announce that six directors have been elected at the Company's annual general meeting held October 28, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Board includes returning directors Robert Cameron, Brandon Macdonald, Eric Norton and David Watkins and two new directors, Kelly Bateman and Vanessa Pickering. The meeting also approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company, Chartered Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing year. Shareholders also approved the adoption of a 10% rolling stock option plan at the meeting. Brandon Macdonald was appointed Chairman of the Board by the directors.

New Directors

Ms. Bateman has over ten years of experience in the junior exploration and mining consulting industries. Her role as a Financial Analyst for JDS Energy & Mining has provided her with a broad view of projects at various stages and an understanding of the factors that are integral to their development. Ms. Bateman completed her professional credentials as a P.Geo. with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia in 2017.

Ms. Pickering has over 17 years of experience in the exploration and mining industry working closely with a number of Canadian public companies in various investor relations roles. Currently, Ms. Pickering is the Manager of Investor Relations for Orezone Gold Corporation and prior to Orezone was the Manager, Corporate Communications and Development at IDM Mining Ltd. until its acquisition in March 2019. Ms. Pickering also worked with ATAC Resources Ltd., Laurentian Securities (now Pure Gold Mining) and StrataGold Corporation. Ms. Pickering is currently on the Board of the Society of Investor Relations Executives in Mining (SIREM). Ms. Pickering is a dynamic communicator and relationship builder who is well-versed in the changing landscape of marketing and how it pertains to the exploration and mining industry.

Bernie Kahlert Retirement from the Board

The company also wishes to note the retirement from the board of Mr. Bernie Kahlert. Mr. Kahlert will continue to be very active with the company as a Technical Advisor where his extensive knowledge and expertise will be valuable contribution to the Company's exploration activities.

Robert Cameron, President and CEO states, "Bernie has been a long-term valuable contributor to the Company having first joined our predecessor company, Major General Resources, in 1990 and then becoming a director in 1998. Of his many contributions to the company his direct involvement in advancing the Hammerdown Mine asset and the establishment of a significant diamond portfolio which was subsequently spun out as Diamonds North (now Adamera Minerals Corp.) are particular standouts. Bernie remains involved with Commander as a Technical Advisor where he will contribute to our ongoing exploration and development projects.

I also welcome our two new directors Kelly Bateman and Vanessa Pickering who will bring a valuable new perspective to our Company, and I look forward to working with them as we continue to advance the Company and our many exciting projects."

Stock Option Grants

The board of directors accepted the recommendations of the Compensation Committee and reports the grant of 1,460,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and contractors of the Company under its stock option plan, in accordance with the Company's compensation policy. The options are exercisable for five years at a price of $0.17 per share and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Commander Resources:

Commander Resources is a Canadian focused exploration company that has leveraged its success in exploration through partnerships and sale of properties, while retaining equity and royalty interests. Commander has a portfolio of base and precious metal projects across Canada. Commander also retains royalties from properties that have been partnered, optioned or sold.

