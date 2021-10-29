Antioquia Gold Inc. Announces AGM Results and One New Director

Calgary, October 29, 2021 - Antioquia Gold Inc. (TSXV: AGD) (OTC Pink: AGDXF) ("Antioquia Gold" or the "Company") reports the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on October 27, 2021. All the motions presented to the shareholders were approved. Each of the six nominees proposed as Directors and listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated September 21, 2021 were elected as Directors.

Antioquia welcomes Jose de la Borda to its Board of Directors. He has been a Director of Druk Mining Company; Businessman dedicated to identifying and developing exploration projects on the central coast of Peru.

Votes representing 864,297,640 shares were cast, representing 91.04% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date.

