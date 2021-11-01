Nilam Resources, Inc. Announces Aggressive Agenda to Enter Into the Health Industry through the Research and Development of Psilocybins and Functional Mushrooms in the Psychiatric Industry

SNOHOMISH, November 1, 2021 - Nilam Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:NILA) $NILA Nilam Resources, $NILA, @nilastock is pleased to announce an aggressive agenda to enter the health industry and psychiatric industry. We are building the right foundation to emerge as a leader in the production and fulfillment of the PSILOCYBINS through our current and future online store. We look to maximize efficiencies through technology and vertical integration. There is greater awareness of the health benefits of functional mushrooms in the Psychiatric Research community. Increased support and pending legislation on the State and Federal levels to legalize the use of Psilocybin in various treatments has opened the door allowing our Company to expand into this area of functional mushrooms.

"Kim Halvorson, The C.E.O. of Nilam stated, I have resigned from $GRPX to devote more time and energy on Nilam and our Brands on www.nilahub.com, https://nilahub.com/our-brands/brand-portal/, $NILA. This is the right time to capitalize on PSILOCYBIN research and continue to build a strong sales and distribution network which is pivotal to our overall growth." The emerging worldwide support of research and development of new therapies and health benefits of functional mushrooms is paramount to our future growth strategy," further commented, Kim Halvorson.

According to marketsandresearch.com, The Psychedelic Drugs Market size is projected to reach USD 10.75 Bn by 2027, from USD 4.75 Bn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 12.36% during 2021-2027."

The company has entered the market and will make its impact through its distribution channels. More acquisitions and partnerships will be announced promptly upon signing any definitive agreements throughout the Winter of 2021 and Spring of 2022.

The Company's business strategy is simple; growth through consolidation, acquisitions and streamlining efficiencies. The functional mushroom space is an emerging growth sector within the health and wellness online e-commerce marketplace, the Company believes that to be a leader in this new space, we must focus on revenues and growth through acquisitions. Our current Portfolio Brands include: bestmushroom.store, buymushroom4life.com, buymushroomfarm.com, mushroomlifestore.com.

We are active on TWITTER. @nilastock is our new conversation page for our investors. Go to our twitter page for candid information about the Company and the industry. We are open and transparent and aim to provide as much information as we can.

Finally, Part of today's agenda is to attain non-dilutive financing. This press release serves as a notice to the industry leaders that the company is ready, willing, and able to forge new relationships.

ABOUT NILAM RESOURCES, INC.

Nilam Resources Inc. is in the business of developing and investing in and managing early-stage companies. The Company is expanding into a new direction by providing online directly shipped "Farm to Consumer" Functional Medicinal Mushrooms and CBD Oils. The Company is focused on targeting key synergistic acquisitions that bring a broad spectrum of health and wellness options to our customers. The company's new direction will allow it to bring together complementary businesses that can deliver a vertically integrated solutions to this exciting market. We are targeting the Phyto functional and forward medicinal markets to create synergies. Since the legalization of Cannabis, there has been increasing research to back up the observed benefits of CBD and Functional Mushrooms, which has in turn, increased awareness of the various health benefits. The company plans to capitalize on this market sector through acquisitions.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Signed.

/S/ Ms. K Halvorson

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

PR CONTACT:

Kim Halvorson

info@nilahub.com

www.nilahub.com

@nilastock

SOURCE: Nilam Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670492/Nilam-Resources-Inc-Announces-Aggressive-Agenda-to-Enter-Into-the-Health-Industry-through-the-Research-and-Development-of-Psilocybins-and-Functional-Mushrooms-in-the-Psychiatric-Industry