Chakana Reports 113m of 0.90 g/t Gold, 0.92% Copper and 72.8 g/t Silver (2.13% Cu-Eq) in Huancarama at Soledad, Peru

Soledad Project Highlights Include:

12 new resource definition holes at Huancarama reported, totalling 2,974.85m

Additional resource definition drill results pending for Breccia Pipe 5 "(Bx 5)" and Huancarama

Gradient-array induced-polarization (IP) geophysical survey completed over entire mineral system

Off-set IP surveys underway over high priority targets defined by gradient array and other data sets

Vancouver, November 1, 2021 - Chakana Copper Corp. (TSXV: PERU) (OTCQB: CHKKF) (FSE: 1ZX) (the "Company" or "Chakana"), is pleased to provide results from twelve resource definition holes drilled in Huancarama totaling 2,974.85m at the Soledad project, Ancash, Peru (see table below). The resource drilling is part of a fully funded 26,000m exploration and resource drilling program planned for 2021 (Fig. 1). These results compliment previous results from Huancarama and will increase confidence in the initial resource estimate covering six breccia pipes, which is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2021.

"Results for the resource definition drilling at Huancarama have been outstanding thus far. This is a large breccia pipe that is part of a much larger breccia complex. The resource drilling has focused on the east side of the breccia complex where two breccia pipes coalesce into one larger pipe with excellent grades for copper, gold, and silver. We have additional resource definition drill results to release for Bx 5 and Huancarama as we close in on the first resource ever for this new discovery," stated President and CEO David Kelley.

Drill Results

Huancarama (Resource Definition)

DDH # From - To (m) Core Length (m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t Cu % Cu-eq

%* Au-eq g/t* SDH21-228 89.75 141.00 51.25 0.25 34.4 0.27 0.73 1.11 and 170.00 222.00 52.00 0.40 50.6 1.14 1.83 2.81 SDH21-230 90.00 93.25 3.25 1.53 285.2 5.75 9.19 14.06 and 125.00 200.00 75.00 0.56 44.3 0.34 1.08 1.66 and 219.00 221.00 2.00 2.94 132.6 1.07 4.13 6.31 SDH21-232 114.20 242.00 127.80 0.55 65.1 0.48 1.40 2.14 SDH21-237 123.00 236.00 113.00 0.90 72.8 0.92 2.13 3.26 SDH21-242 146.00 210.00 64.00 0.50 41.3 0.63 1.31 2.00 SDH21-245 152.00 217.00 65.00 0.31 40.7 0.70 1.25 1.91 SDH21-246 153.00 218.00 65.00 0.29 27.4 0.58 1.00 1.54 SDH21-247 170.35 199.00 28.65 0.45 68.3 0.86 1.74 2.66 and 283.00 323.15 40.15 0.22 30.0 0.67 1.07 1.64 SDH21-248 146.00 184.00 38.00 0.77 56.2 1.03 2.01 3.08 and 229.15 241.00 11.85 1.06 37.9 0.10 1.71 SDH21-249 53.60 128.55 74.95 0.32 82.4 0.42 1.33 2.04 SDH21-250 45.00 133.00 88.00 0.31 66.5 0.86 1.63 2.50 SDH21-251 85.00 221.00 136.00 0.29 26.6 0.30 0.72 1.10

* Cu_eq and Au_eq values were calculated using copper, gold, and silver. Metal prices utilized for the calculations are Cu - US$2.90/lb, Au - US$1,300/oz, and Ag - US$17/oz. No adjustments were made for recovery as the project is an early-stage exploration project and metallurgical data to allow for estimation of recoveries are not yet available. The formulas utilized to calculate equivalent values are Cu-eq (%) = Cu% + (Au g/t * 0.6556) + (Ag g/t * 0.00857) and Au-eq (g/t) = Au g/t + (Cu% * 1.5296) + (Ag g/t * 0.01307).

Huancarama

The Huancarama breccia pipe is in the central part of the project at an elevation of 3,950m and is one of six breccia pipes that will be included in our initial resource estimate (Fig. 1). The breccia pipe is part of a breccia complex with six outcropping breccias over a lateral distance of 200m east-west. Two of the breccias, separated by 50m at surface, coalesce at depth, forming a large breccia pipe approximately 100m x 60m in plan. Breccia has been intercepted to a depth of 492m below surface and remains open.

Drill holes described in this release were drilled from four different platforms and were designed to confirm the geometry and continuity of mineralization within the breccia pipe (Figs. 2 and 3). All holes intersected significant mineralization (see Figure 4 for select core photos of the mineralization). Thirteen additional holes have been drilled as part of the resource definition program; results for these holes are pending.

2021 Resource and Exploration Drill Program

A total of 23,947m (incorrectly reported in previous release) of drilling has been completed in 2021. The objectives of this drill program are to complete resource definition drilling on six initial breccia pipes to an approximate depth of 300m and test several new exploration targets. Breccia pipes that will be included in the initial resource estimate are: Bx 1, Bx 5, Bx 6, Paloma East, Paloma West, and Huancarama (Fig. 1). Additional resource definition drill results for Bx 5 and Huancarama are pending. During 2021 our drilling was focused on the north half of the project where drill permits are in place. Permitting for the south half of the project is well advanced. The southern half of the property hosts several outcropping mineralized tourmaline breccia pipes and has been recently covered by the Company's ongoing geophysical program. Numerous targets exist, none of which have been drilled previously.

Geophysical Surveys

Gradient-array induced-polarization (IP) surveys have been completed over the entire 12km2 footprint of the Soledad mineral system. Off-set IP surveys are now in-progress covering high priority target areas. This work complements the extensive exploration database that supports our current inventory of 110 exploration targets. This new information identifies both new targets and prioritizes existing targets that will be tested when the exploration drilling programs resume.

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company that is currently advancing the Soledad Project located in the Ancash region of Peru, a highly favorable mining jurisdiction with supportive communities. The Soledad Project is notable for the high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization that is hosted in tourmaline breccia pipes. A total of 60,854 metres in 261 diamond core holes for exploration and resource definition drilling have been completed since 2017, testing 16 of 110 total exploration targets, confirming that Soledad is a large, well-endowed mineral system with strong exploration upside. Chakana's investors are uniquely positioned as the Soledad Project provides exposure to base and precious metals. For more information on the Soledad project, please visit the website at www.chakanacopper.com.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

Chakana follows rigorous sampling and analytical protocols that meet or exceed industry standards. Core samples are stored in a secured area until transport in batches to the ALS facility in Callao, Lima, Peru. Sample batches include certified reference materials, blank, and duplicate samples that are then processed under the control of ALS. All samples are analyzed using the ME-MS41 (ICP technique that provides a comprehensive multi-element overview of the rock geochemistry), while gold is analyzed by AA24 and GRA22 when values exceed 10 g/t by AA24. Over limit silver, copper, lead and zinc are analyzed using the OG-46 procedure. Soil samples are analyzed by 4-acid (ME-MS61) and for gold by Fire Assay on a 30g sample (Au-ICP21).

Results of previous drilling and additional information concerning the Project, including a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, are made available on Chakana's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

David Kelley, an officer and a director of Chakana, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

