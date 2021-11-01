EnviroGold Global Outlines 5-year Plan for Accelerated Growth

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2021 - EnviroGold Global Ltd. ("EnviroGold Global" or the "Company") (CSE: NVRO), a Clean Technology Company accelerating the world's transition to a circular-resource economy, is pleased to provide an update on key initiatives related to its multi-year strategy, including progress on acquiring major projects for its tailings reprocessing business line.



Consistent with the Company's strategy of remediating and reducing the environmental footprint of mine waste and tailings, EnviroGold Global continues to target tailings reprocessing opportunities where there is potential for the Company to process tailings volumes exceeding 1 million tonnes with a gross recoverable value of no less than $100/tonne.

Tailings are the by-product of mining and mineral processing methods that often contain significant quantities of valuable precious, critical and strategic metals, which can be recovered through reprocessing and remediation methods.

The total addressable market for the tailings reprocessing industry is massive. There is an estimated 282.5 Billion Tonnes3 of tailings currently sitting on the Earth's surface with an additional 12.7 Billion3 Tonnes of tailings produced annually. The value of precious, critical and strategic metals contained in mine tailings is estimated to exceed US$3.4 Trillion1,2 (total addressable market) with over US$ 370 Billion2 of tailings metal content in the Company's expected serviceable and obtainable markets. Further market segmentation undertaken by the Company, including internal research, has identified a target market opportunity that could exceed US$10 Billion. The acquisition and development of the target market opportunities into high-value metal production projects forms the basis of the Company's 5-year growth strategy.

EnviroGold Global has 1 major project under contract, 3 major projects subject to MOUs, is negotiating commercial terms on 2 additional major projects and is conducting advanced analysis on 3 qualified major project opportunities. The Company expects to leverage its rapid analysis capabilities, its innovative profit share business model, and its scalable, modular approach to project development to acquire and develop 9 major projects by 2025 with 7 of the 9 projects in commercial metal production by this time.

The Company will continue to provide updates on the acquisition and development of major projects, including its Buchans River Delta Rehabilitation Project (refer to the Company's September 20, 2021 news release - link)

Commenting on the Company's strategic vision, EnviroGold Global's CEO, Dr. Mark Thorpe, said, "As a purpose-driven company committed to producing "Metals Without Mining" while positively impacting our shared ecosystem, we are excited about the size and scale of our global market and incredibly confident in our team's capability to consistently execute on the Company's our 5-year plan. We look forward to continuing to share our journey as we establish an ESG leadership position while profitably accelerating the world's transition to a circular resource economy."

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Ian Hodkinson, MAIG RPGeo., Chief Geologist of EnviroGold Global, who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.



Sources

1. CRU Group, Bloomberg via Mining.com

2. Estimates using data from USGS, ClioInfra

3. Global Tailings Review, ICMM, UNEP, PRI

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global (CSE: NVRO) is a Clean Technology company creating shareholder value while establishing ESG market leadership by remediating mine and industrial waste, while reclaiming high-value commodities. The Company is strategically positioned to earn and maintain social license while capitalizing the estimated US $3.4Trillion in valuable commodities residing in target waste streams globally.

