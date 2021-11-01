Nevada King Engages Gold Standard Media, LLC

VANCOUVER, Nov. 1, 2021 - Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSX-V: NKG) (OTCQB: VKMTF) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") has engaged a third-party investor relations provider, Gold Standard Media, LLC ("GSM"), to create and develop digital marketing campaigns and other related services to assit the Company in enhancing its online profile with the global investment community.

GSM is a limited liability company existing under the laws of the State of Texas with an office at 1102 S. Austin Ave, #110-283, Georgetown, Texas, USA, and is headed by Kenneth Ameduri, who manages a marketing team and has been successfully marketing for a broad range of companies listed on exchanges from the TSX Venture Exchange to the New York Stock Exchange since 2010. GSM uses affiliated entities such as Future Money Trends and Portfolio Wealth Global LLC for the purpose of these marketing activities. To the knowledge of the Company, Wallace Hill Partners Ltd., an affiliate of GSM, owns 500,000 Nevada King common shares. The term of the agreement with GSM (the "Agreement") is for two months ending January 1, 2022. GSM will be paid US$250,000 up front for these services. Pursuant to the Agreement, GSM will help raise public awareness of the Company and help promote the Company's business.

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

Nevada King is the third largest mineral claim holder in the State of Nevada, behind Nevada Gold Mines (Barrick/Newmont) and Kinross Gold. Starting in 2016 the Company has staked large project areas hosting significant historical exploration work along the Battle Mountain trend that are close to current or former producing gold mines. These project areas were initially selected based on their potential for hosting multi-million ounce gold deposits and were subsequently staked following a detailed geological evaluation. District-scale projects in Nevada King's portfolio include (1) the 100% owned Atlanta Mine, located 100km southeast of Ely, (2) the Lewis and Horse Mountain-Mill Creek projects, both located between Nevada Gold Mines' large Phoenix and Pipeline mines, and (3) the Iron Point project, located 35km east of Winnemucca, Nevada.

The Atlanta Mine is a historical gold-silver producer with an National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant pit-constrained resource of 460,000 oz Au in the measured and indicated category (11.0M tonnes at 1.3 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 142,000 oz Au (5.3M tonnes at 0.83 g/t). See the NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources titled "Atlanta Property, Lincoln County, NV" with an effective date of October 6, 2020, and a report date of December 22, 2020, as prepared by Gustavson Associates and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future results of engaging GSM are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the Company's exploration plans and the Company's ability to potentially expand mineral resources and the impact thereon. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Nevada King, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work given the global COVID-19 pandemic, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Nevada King does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

