Silver Bear Provides Update on Filing of Amended Technical Report

Silver Bear Resources Plc ("Silver Bear" or the "Company") (TSX: SBR) announces that, due to delays to the site visit caused by inclement weather, the Company will be delayed in meeting its previously announced October 29, 2021 deadline to file an amended technical report and amended and restated annual information form (the "Amended Disclosure Documents"). See press release of the Company dated September 8, 2021.

The Company expects to be able to file the Amended Disclosure Documents on or before November 15, 2021.

The Company will issue a subsequent press release when the Amended Disclosure Documents are filed on the Company's SEDAR profile.

About Silver Bear

Silver Bear (TSX: SBR) is focused on the development of its wholly-owned Mangazeisky Silver Project, covering a licence area of approximately 570 km2 that includes the high-grade Vertikalny deposit (amongst the highest- grade silver deposits in the world), located 400 km north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha within the Russian Federation. As of April 2018, the Group attained first silver production as a result of commissioning activities and on 1 July 2019 the Group achieved full commercial production. Other information relating to Silver Bear is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the Group's website at www.silverbearresources.com.

