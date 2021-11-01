Clarity Gold Announces Change of Directors

VANCOUVER, Nov. 01, 2021 - Clarity Gold Corp. ("Clarity" or the "Company") (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rose Zanic to the Company's board of directors.



Ms. Zanic has over 25 years of capital markets and corporate finance expertise. She is a self-employed corporate finance professional with significant experience with going-public transactions, financings, M&A transactions and general public company administration. She previously spent 19 years with Wolverton Securities Ltd. where she was Senior Vice-President, Corporate Finance in charge of the firm's corporate finance and syndication department.

Ms. Zanic holds a CPA (CA) designation and received a Bachelor of Commerce Degree (Finance) from the University of British Columbia. She currently is a director of several Canadian publicly listed companies, including serving as audit committee chair. Ms. Zanic is also a member of the TSX Venture Exchange BC Local Advisory Committee.

The Company also announces the resignation of Theo Van Der Linde as a director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Van Der Linde for his services and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

About Clarity

Clarity Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the Destiny Project, Clarity's flagship asset, a gold-focused project in the mineral rich Abitibi region in Quebec. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CLAR". To learn more about Clarity Gold Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

