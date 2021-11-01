Nullagine Gold Project Update

VANCOUVER, Nov. 01, 2021 - Novo Resources Corp. ("Novo" or the "Company") (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) wishes to advise that a routine crusher maintenance shut at its Nullagine gold project's Golden Eagle processing facility ("Golden Eagle Mill") has discovered greater wear than anticipated on its pitman/swing stock bearing housing which will require additional maintenance in Perth, Western Australia.



As a result of this unanticipated crusher shut extension, the Golden Eagle Mill has been shut for opportunistic preventative maintenance since October 30. Mining operations, however, will continue uninhibited. The Company anticipates that this shut will continue until crusher preventative maintenance is complete and the refurbished components are reinstalled in the crusher, which is expected to be completed by November 5. The Company will provide a further update around this date.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo operates its flagship Beatons Creek gold project while exploring and developing its prospective land package covering approximately 13,250 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company's primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.

