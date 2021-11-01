NewOrigin Gold Announces the Appointment of David Farquharson as President

Toronto, November 1, 2021 - NewOrigin Gold Corp. (TSXV:NEWO) (OTC:TROIF) ("NewOrigin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Farquharson to the role of President of the Company.

"On behalf of NewOrigin's Board of Directors, we are very excited to have Mr. Farquharson joining the team to assist with the realization of the Company's exploration strategy, and to provide a high-level of access to capital and sustainability during the Company's growth " said Elijah Tyshynski, Lead Director of NewOrigin, "David has many years of experience working with junior companies, and brings a deep network of contacts and resources from within the industry. In addition, his work in sectors outside of the gold industry will add a valuable perspective and approach to developing and running a company focused on exploration and shareholder value. We believe that the combination of these skillsets, combined with our strong technical team, has put the Company in a position for success going forward."

Mr. Farquharson has been involved in the investment business for over 20 years. He began in research, focusing his attention on junior oil and gas companies, recognizing undervalued, high growth companies. In 2002, David moved into investment banking, raising capital for micro cap companies in the energy business. In 2006, he became a partner and owner of D and D Securities Inc. For the past 16 years he has been raising capital for mining, oil and gas, and alternative energy companies, with a focus on venture and early stage companies.

Pursuant to NewOrigin's stock option plan, 800,000 stock options have been issued to directors, officers and employees at an exercise price of $0.12, exercisable for five (5) years, with service-based vesting provisions:

About NewOrigin Gold Corp.

NewOrigin Gold Corp. (formerly Tri Origin Exploration Ltd.) is a well-funded, Canadian gold exploration company focused on drill discovery on its North Abitibi and Sky Lake gold projects in the Canadian Shield. NewOrigin's management and board have extensive experience in the delineation and development of gold deposits. Company shareholders include O3 Mining Inc. and Osisko Mining Inc. NewOrigin Gold trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "NEWO".

For Further Information Contact:

Elijah Tyshynski , Lead Director

Phone: (905) 727-1779 or visit www.neworigingold.com

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts.

