Tantalex Resources Corporation to Continue Exploration Activities Along the Pegmatite Corridor in Manono

Toronto, November 1, 2021 - Tantalex Resources Corp. (CSE:TTX) (CNSX:TTX.CN) ("Tantalex" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that it is planning to continue it's drilling field exploration activities along the pegmatite corridor downstrike from the historical Manono Kitotolo lithium & tin mine.

Drilling on the dumps has now reached 7,500m and will be completed in approximately 1 week. Samples taken from the first 4 dumps (G, H, I, K) have been sent to the laboratory and assay results are expected to be received in the coming weeks. Once the assay results received from all the dumps, a Phase 2 drilling program will be conducted for infill drilling and additional resource confirmation in Q1 2022.

During this period, the Company will pursue with exploration efforts on it's majority owned concessions PR 12447 and PR 12448. Preliminary exploration programs identified two highly prospective targets along the Pegmatite Corridor; the Kakodi Pegmatite and the Lubule Sn-Ta Prospect.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Tantalex Concessions in Manono Area ; Pegmatite Corridor

Kakodi Pegmatite : Hard rock lithium potential

Geological mapping covering an area of about 5km2 was conducted in 2020 at the Kakodi prospect in the southern part of PR12447 with the objective of determining the extent and potential of the hard rock source pegmatites to host primary Sn-Ta-Li mineralization (figure 2). The dominant lithology noted was highly to moderately silicified medium to coarse grained granite with intercalation of multiple/series of slightly to moderately weathered pegmatite bodies up to few hundreds of meters in width and along strike and localized dolerite unit.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Kakodi Pegmatite Preliminary mapping

The Exploration program will consist in additional field mapping and approximately 1,250m of diamond drilling to test the pegmatite intersections identified on surface.

Lubule Prospect : Sn-Ta near-term production potential

Preliminary exploration on the Lubule Prospect has provided promising indications that the area could sustain a multiyear alluvial Sn-Ta semi-industrial production. Preliminary sampling, mapping and a Tromino passive seismic survey successfully identified the location of the existing buried paleochannels which have the potential to host cassiterite and coltan mineralisation over a 1,000m strike south.

A 750m program of shallow PQ diamond core drilling is planned at 40m centres along 6 200m spaced lines to further define the grade, thickness, and spatial continuity of the mineralised G2 gravels along the 1,000 metres of prospective paleo channel. Detailed topography and aeromagnetics will be done with the in-house drone equipment.

OVERVIEW OF PREVIOUS EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES PERFORMED ON UNITED COMINIERE CONCESSIONS PR12447 & PR12448

Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

A 200m line spaced aeromagnetic/radiometric geophysical survey was completed in 2017 over the entire 780km2 PR12447 and PR12448.

TTX interpretations, summarised below, are contained in two press releases, one made on 05/10/2017 and the second on 09/11/2017, which can be downloaded from the SEDAR website (https://sedar.com/).

Summary interpretation of aeromagnetic/radiometric survey (figure 3):

- The South-West trend of the adjoining property's formations containing the major spodumene (Li, Sn, Ta) pegmatites known as Manono and Kitotolo, to the east side of the Buckell property, extends on strike through the Buckell Property.

- A granite body, which was found to assay lithium, tantalum and tin, outcrops in the central southern border area of the Property. This strongly suggests parent granite to lithium pegmatites. This is defined in detail by the aeromagnetic map.

- The potassium radiometric map shows evidence of granite dykes on strike with the main pegmatite body, 22 km to the SW within the western half of the Buckell Property and underscores that there is exposed outcrop or weathered remains of outcrop in this area.

- Northwest trending faults extending from the interior of the granite cut across the sedimentary trend and show some offsets in formation boundaries. What appear to be South-West trending shearing following the main geological trend, crosses the top third of the Property, suggesting a target area for extension of bodies similar to the Manono and Kitotolo Li, Sn, Ta pegmatites onto Buckell.

Thorium, potassium and uranium maps faithfully trace out the rivers and tributaries, indicating alluvial heavy minerals and the feldspar and mica in the alluvial gravels and sands.

- Coincident strong anomalies of all three radiometric maps indicate outcrop is very close to the surface, particularly in the western half of the Property.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: AeroMag overview of the Pegmatite Corridor on Concessions PR 12447 7 PR12448 ((previously named Buckell properties)

Diamond Drilling on PR 12448

In 2018, Tantalex drilled six diamond drill holes for 1,456 metres which tested the extension of the Kitotolo-Manono Li-Sn-Ta bearing pegmatite under cover in the northwest corner of PR12448.

Shallow pitting and diamond drilling performed by Tantalex in 2018 had confirmed the Manono-Kitotolo pegmatite continues into PR 12448 below the soil cover where diamond hole BMDD001, intercepted multiple, parallel spodumene-bearing pegmatite bodies totalling 99.5 metres in apparent thickness

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gary Pearse MSc, P. Eng, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although TANTALEX believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, TANTALEX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

