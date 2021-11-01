Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan

KINGSTON, November 1, 2021 - Stria Lithium Inc. ("Stria" or the "Company") (TSXV:SRA), is pleased to provide the following update regarding its Stock Option Plan approved at the shareholders meeting held May 21, 2021 by shareholders of the Company. The new 20% fixed incentive stock option plan (the "New Plan") replaces the previous rolling stock option plan.

Pursuant to the New Plan, options entitling the purchase of an aggregate 14,716,073 common shares in the capital of the Company may be granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company from time to time.

The New Plan also permits options granted under the New Plan to be exercised at a price not less than the Discounted Market Price (as such term is defined in the polices of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV")), subject to a minimum exercise price of $0.05.

The New Plan is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with an expanding technology focus and has a 100% interest in the Pontax spodumene lithium project in Northern Québec. Lithium is a critical metal in the universal fight against global warming. It is a core component of Lithium-Ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles and for industrial scale energy storage.

For more information about Stria Lithium, please visit www.strialithium.com.

