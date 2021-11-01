MONTREAL, Nov. 01, 2021 - Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") (ODV: TSX-V) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. EST to discuss its Q3 2021 activities.



Conference Call Details

Date: November 10, 2021, at 9:00 A.M., EST





Dial-in Numbers:

North American Toll-Free: 1 (888) 880-5501

Local and International: 1 (438) 800-1833

Access Code: 8787742

Replay also available on our website www.osiskodev.com

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resources of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold (see NI 43-101 Technical Report and mineral resource estimate effective October 5th, 2020). The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the first half of 2022. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico and early exploration stage properties including the Coulon Project and James Bay Properties located in Qu?bec as well as the Guerrero Properties located in Mexico. Osisko Development began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV" on December 2, 2020.

For further information, please contact Osisko Development Corp.: Jean Francois Lemonde

VP Investor Relations

jflemonde@osiskodev.com

Tel: 514-299-4926

