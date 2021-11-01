Titanium Corporation Confirms Annual and Special Meeting Date

CALGARY, Nov. 01, 2021 - Titanium Corporation Inc. (the "Company" or "Titanium") (TSX-V: TIC) confirms that it will hold its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") as a virtual only meeting via live audio webcast online at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1239 on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time).



The record date for shareholders to receive notice and be entitled to vote at the Meeting is November 11, 2021. Further information will be included in the Company's management information circular in respect of the Meeting, which is expected to be mailed to shareholders and filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com in mid-November and will also be made available on the Company's website at www.titaniumcorporation.com.

About Titanium Corporation Inc.

Titanium is a clean technology innovator focused on providing solutions to the mining sector of Canada's oil sands industry. Titanium Corporation's CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oil sands industry. Our technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands froth treatment tailings, while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW™ recovers bitumen, solvents, heavy minerals and water from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere: volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry would be created with the production and export of zircon and titanium, essential ingredients in the ceramics and pigment industries.

The Company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "TIC".

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.titaniumcorporation.com.

