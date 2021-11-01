NGEx Minerals Closes C$25 Million Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - NGEx Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: NGEX) ("NGEx Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement that, due to strong investor demand, was upsized on October 14, 2021. View PDF

The Company sold an aggregate of 31,250,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company at a price of C$0.80 per Common Share for gross proceeds of C$25 million (the "Private Placement"). Insiders of NGEx Minerals have participated in the Private Placement on the same terms as arms-length subscribers, subscribing for a total of 11,250,000 Common Shares for aggregate proceeds of $9,000,000.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid cash finder's fees on a portion of the Private Placement to PI Financial, Pareto Securities and Haywood Securities.

The Common Shares issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period expiring on March 2, 2022.

Net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used towards furthering work programs in Chile and Argentina, the repayment of amounts drawn against a US$3 million credit facility that matures in February 2022, as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

ABOUT NGEX MINERALS

NGEx Minerals is a copper and gold exploration company based in Canada with projects in Chile and Argentina. NGEx Minerals holds the large-scale Los Helados copper-gold deposit, located in Chile's Region III, as well as an option to earn a 100% interest in the Valle Ancho Project located in Catamarca, Argentina. NGEx Minerals is the majority partner and operator for the Los Helados Project, subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement with Nippon Caserones Resources Co., Ltd. (formerly, Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd.). NGEx Minerals continues to be open to opportunities to grow its business through the strategic addition of quality projects to its asset portfolio. The Company is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "NGEX".

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

