Cruz Battery Metals Appoints Director

Vancouver, November 1, 2021 - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Frank Bain, PGeo, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, to the company's board of directors. Mr. Bain has vast experience with a focus on lithium projects in Nevada. Mr. Bain will be replacing Mr. Greg Thomson on the board and the Company wishes to thank Mr. Thomson for his past service and contributions.

