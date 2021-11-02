Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Changes in Brazilian Operational Management

08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

For immediate release

2 November 2021

Serabi Gold Plc

("Serabi" or the "Company")

Changes in Brazilian Operational Management

Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, advises that Mr. Roney Almeida has stepped down from his position as Chief Operating Officer. Mr Helio Tavares has joined the Company in the position of General Manager of Projects and Operations effective 1 November 2021. Mr Tavares will report directly to Mike Hodgson CEO of Serabi and have responsibility for the ongoing operations at the Palito Complex and oversee the development and construction of the Coringa gold mine. Mr Tavares was part of the team involved with Serabi that originally developed the Palito mine and designed and oversaw the construction of the process plant in 2004. Having been involved as a consultant with a number of other junior mining groups in Brazil, he returned to Serabi in 2013 to oversee the re-commissioning of the Palito Complex and held the position of General Manager for five years.

Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi, commented: "I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Roney for his dedication and the professionalism he has brought to Serabi over the past three years. We all wish him well in his future endeavours.

Helio Tavares was responsible for the redevelopment of Palito in 2013 and construction of the Sao Chico operation. I am pleased to welcome him back to Serabi and look forward to working with him again. The Board has elected to discontinue the position of COO at this time and those responsibilities will be shared between myself and Helio."

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold Plc
Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
Email: contact@serabigold.com
Website: www.serabigold.com
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser
Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Peel Hunt LLP
Joint UK Broker
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint UK Broker
Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
Camarco
Financial PR
Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

Attachment

  • Brazil Managment Changes vFINAL


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Serabi Gold Plc

Serabi Gold Plc
Bergbau
Großbritannien
A2JMGK
GB00BG5NDX91
www.serabigold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap