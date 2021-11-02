Cruz Battery Metals Expands Solar Lithium Project in Nevada Directly Bordering American Lithium Corp.

Vancouver, November 2, 2021 - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded the 'Solar Lithium Project' in Nevada by approximately 885 contiguous acres to now encompass 6,215 total acres. This strategic land was added based on the data gathered so far on the 'Solar Lithium Project'.

Cruz announced on October 29, 2021, that the Company secured the drill permit from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for the 'Solar Lithium Project' in Nevada. Cruz's 'Solar Lithium Project' directly borders American Lithium Corp.'s TLC project (see map below). According to the Stantec report dated April 15, 2020, the Tonopah Lithium Claims (TLC Project) currently contains 5.37 Mt (million tonnes) Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) measured and indicated with another 1.76 Mt LCE inferred. Results from Cruz's recent sampling program on the 'Solar Lithium Project' included values as high as 1,610 parts per million ("ppm") lithium ("Li"). Cruz plans to be drilling this project shortly using the information provided by the recent sampling program, designed to test the high-grade target areas. Lithium prices have once again exploded to new all-time highs and investor interest in Nevada lithium stocks continues to be robust. Cruz Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Jim Nelson, President of Cruz states, "We are pleased to strategically add to the Solar Lithium Project acreage. This region of Nevada is receiving a large global focus as lithium prices are continuing to move to all-time highs on the backs of the demand from the EV car companies such as Tesla, Nio, Ford, Volkswagen and General Motors. As all major car companies ramp up their EV production, battery metals such as lithium (all-time highs) and cobalt (multi-year highs) are experiencing large demand pressure that show little signs of abating. We expect to be drilling right near the border of American Lithium Corp.'s TLC deposit and management is very optimistic about the drill program."





Cruz Ownership Map

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4754/101664_7b2dd55194bf78f3_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. These new claims were acquired via staking.

About Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

Cruz currently has several projects located throughout North America, comprising five in Ontario, four in British Columbia, two in Idaho, and two in Nevada. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consists of the ~6,215-acre 'Solar Lithium Project' and the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Project'. Cruz's five separate Ontario projects are all located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt, making Cruz one of the largest landholders in this historic silver-cobalt producing district. Cruz's Ontario projects, which are prospective for cobalt, silver and diamonds include the 1,525-acre Coleman cobalt project, the 988-acre Johnson cobalt project, the 6,146-acre Hector cobalt project, the 1,458-acre Bucke cobalt project and the 1,453-acre Lorraine cobalt project. Cruz's BC projects include the 1,542-acre War Eagle cobalt project, the 687-acre Larry diamond project, the 2,120-acre Jax diamond project, and the 691-acre Mark diamond project. Cruz's Idaho projects include the 2,211-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project' and the 80-acre 'Idaho Star Cobalt Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

