Drilling Begins on QC Copper & Gold's Opemiska Copper Project

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU) is pleased to announce the start of its fall 2021 drilling program on the Opemiska Property. The 6,000 metre program is focused on testing the extensions of the Saddle Zone and the Eastern Veins and to confirm the orientation of multiple orientations of mineralized structures in both areas. In addition some holes will target some pillars within the mined out portions of Veins #2 and #3 in order to infill some halo holes and to get additional intersections in the footwalls of existing veins.

"This drilling program will help to expand the existing resources and to better understand the vein sets in the Springer-Perry open pit deposit, stated Mr. Charles Beaudry, Director and VP Exploration for QC Copper. We are currently in the planning phase of a much larger drilling program scheduled to start in January and which is expected to lead to a revised mineral resource estimate later in 2022. We are confident that expansion is highly probable and a staged drill approach is planned to first identify on Opemiska and on the adjacent Cooke-Robitaille properties those areas where definition drilling will lead to indicated resources".

Drill Program for 2022 - A Robust Drill Program To be Announced

QC Copper has identified four priority targets with the potential to add resources to the currently defined NI 43-101 resource within the conceptual pit of the Springer-Perry deposit. These targets are the Saddle Zone, the Eastern Veins, Perry Mine at depth, and the Beaver Lake Fault corridor, including the Cooke and Robitaille Mines. Management considers these areas as very likely to augment the existing inventory of resources on the Opemiska Project. The Company is currently designing this drill program and its logistics, with further details provided soon.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release and the referenced webinar have been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper and Gold Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".

