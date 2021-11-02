Talisker Intercepts Eight High Grade Gold Veins at Bralorne Gold Project in Drill Hole SB-2021-023

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce high grade results from drill hole SB-2021-023 highlighted by 24.52 g/t Au over 1.0 metre within 7.51 g/t Au over 4.60 metres at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project.

Talisker is concurrently drilling a high-grade narrow vein resource within 700m from surface at Bralorne and a close to surface (<350m) bulk tonnage resource at Pioneer.

Key Points:

Successful intercept of the 55HW returning 24.52 g/t Au over 1.0m within 7.51 g/t over 4.60m.

First successful intercept of the 79 Vein returning 26.24g/t Au over 0.80m within 8.91g/t Au over 2.75m.

Intersected four new veins in hole SB-2021-023 including:

New Vein 1 - 8.53 g/t over 1.3m within 4.09 g/t over 5.65m New Vein 2 - 7.80 g/t over 3.65m within 6.52 g/t over 4.85m New Vein 3 - 8.20 g/t over 1.0m New Vein 4 - 5.31 g/t over 1.50m

Successful intercept targeting the 55 Vein returning 8.37 g/t Au over 0.75m within 3.10 g/t over 5.05m.

Successful intercept of the 101 Vein returning 7.34 g/t Au over 0.90m.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO commented, "The continued discovery of significant, unexploided veins within the Bralorne area coupled with consistent high-grade intersections on historic veins demoninstrates the potential for a solid increase to our resource base at the Bralorne Project. The grade continuity within the 55HW and 55 vein re-enforce the confidence in our resource drill-out program with consistent repeated high-grade intercepts."

The 55HW and 55 veins have now been intercepted 28 and 33 times respectively. Highlights of the 55HW include 15.11 g/t over 1.0m (SB-2020-012), 14.66 g/t over 1.5m (SB-2021-020 and 34.58 g/t over 1.5m (SB-2021-058). Highlights of the 55 Vein include 43.64 g/t Au over 1.20m (SB-2020-015), 9.54 g/t Au over 1.90m (SB-2021-017) and 12.75 g/t Au over 0.5m (SB-2021-058). SB-2021-023 increases the intercepts on the 101 vein to 30 highlighted by 37.90 g/t over 0.50m (SB-2021-054).

Five diamond drill rigs are currently drilling at Bralorne. A total of 69,351 metres consisting of 126 holes of a planned and fully funded 100,000 metre drill program have been drilled at the project this year with a total of 92,057m (162 holes) since Talisker initiated drilling at the project in February 2020. Currently 37 holes consisting of 17,250 samples are currently at the assay laboratory and are expected to be received by the Company shortly.

SB-2021-023 Hole Description:

Complete preliminary results have been received for this hole.

Located in the Bralorne West block on the NW margin of the granitic intrusive.

New Vein 1 (43.85-49.50m): Fault affected breccia veining entrained within hydrothermally altered Bralorne diorite. Alteration of increased silica, sericite, and iron carbonate proximal to the C4 fault affected structure. Interval has minor gouge with vein halo arsenopyrite, and pyrite mineralization with mineralization hosted within the vein proximal to contacts.

New Vein 2 (157-161.85m): Fault affected breccia veining entrained within hydrothermally altered Bralorne diorite. Alteration of increased silica, sericite, and iron carbonate proximal to the C1 fault affected structure. Interval has minor gouge with disseminated arsenopyrite, and pyrite mineralization as well as mineralization hosted within the breccia veining.

101 Vein (362.5-363.40m): 101 Vein was intersected at the contact of a fine-grained felsic dyke and Bralorne diorite. Vein halo consists of minor silica, sericite and iron carbonate alteration. Mineralization of disseminated arsenopyrite, and blebby pyrite is hosted within the wall rock with minor vein hosted arsenopyrite.

55HW Vein (437.25-438.25m): Vein intersected exhibiting the classic vein textures at Bralorne. Veining is exhibiting extensive crack and seal textures as seen with the fine grained septae. These fine bands are hosting fine grained pyrite and arsenopyrite. Multiple occurrences of visible gold are seen throughout the interval with gold proximal to the crack and seal bands. Vein halo alteration consists of silica and sericite with minor mariposite found proximal to the footwall contact of the vein.

55 Vein (477.5-478.25m): Intersect is seen as a weakly banded massive quartz carbonate vein that has a pervasive silica, sericite and mariposite alteration halo. Vein is hosting minor arsenopyrite and pyrite with a vein halo of increased disseminated mineralization consisting of arsenopyrite and pyrite. Intersect is seen with moderate shearing along the contacts as well as within the surrounding wall rock.

New Vein 3 (638.50-639.50m): Vein was intersected in the Bralorne diorite and is exhibiting crack and seal textures with fine banding proximal to the hanging wall contact. Mineralization is concentrated in the alteration halo hosting minor arsenopyrite, pyrite, pyrrhotite and stibnite. Alteration is consisting of increased silica, sericite, iron carbonate and mariposite.

79 Vein (959.55-960.35m): Vein was intersected within the Bralorne diorite exhibiting crack and seal textures with bands of fine-grained sulphides consisting of arsenopyrite, pyrrhotite and pyrite mineralization. Minor vein halo alteration of silica, sericite and iron carbonate.

New Vein 4 (1135.50-1137m): Untargeted Vein zone that is exhibiting a stockwork of brecciated quartz veining with pervasive alteration of silica, sericite and mariposite alteration within the zone. Veining is undulating and is seen with minor gouge and significant arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization dominantly localized to the wall rock proximal to veining.

The photos below show SB-2021-023 intersection of the 55HW vein from 434.65m to 438.85m displaying crack and seal textures with fine pyrite and arsenopyrite laminae.

Table 1: Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Hole SB-2021-023 Diamond Drill

Hole Name From (m) To

(m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone Method Reported SB-2021-023 43.85 44.35 0.5 0.32 New Vein 1 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 44.35 44.95 0.6 15.79 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 44.95 45.65 0.7 2.30 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 45.65 46.15 0.5 0.36 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 46.15 47.1 0.95 8.71 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 47.1 48.3 1.2 2.10 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 48.3 49 0.7 1.19 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 49 49.5 0.5 0.15 GO_FAA50V10











SB-2021-023 157 157.5 0.5 0.40 New Vein 2 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 157.5 158 0.5 6.71 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 158 158.5 0.5 7.25 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 158.5 159.3 0.8 11.86 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 159.3 159.8 0.5 7.14 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 159.8 160.5 0.7 5.62 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 160.5 161.15 0.65 6.94 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 161.15 161.85 0.7 4.21 GO_FAA50V10











SB-2021-023 362.5 363.4 0.9 7.34 101 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 363.4 364.5 1.1 0.05 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 364.5 365 0.5 1.69 GO_FAA50V10











SB-2021-023 434.25 434.75 0.5 0.45 55HW GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 434.75 435.75 1 2.79 55HW GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 435.75 436.25 0.5 4.57 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 436.25 436.75 0.5 2.41 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 436.75 437.25 0.5 2.89 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 437.25 437.75 0.5 18.19 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 437.75 438.25 0.5 30.84 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 438.25 438.85 0.6 3.44 GO_FAA50V10











SB-2021-023 477 477.5 0.5 0.20 55 Vein GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 477.5 478.25 0.75 8.37 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 478.25 479 0.75 1.64 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 479 479.5 0.5 4.38 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 479.5 480 0.5 3.45 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 480 480.5 0.5 1.15 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 480.5 481 0.5 1.43 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 481 481.55 0.55 1.31 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 481.55 482.05 0.5 4.24 GO_FAA50V10











SB-2021-023 637 637.5 0.5 1.26 New Vein 3 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 637.5 638 0.5 2.38 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 638 638.5 0.5 1.04 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 638.5 639 0.5 4.84 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 639 639.5 0.5 11.56 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 639.5 640 0.5 2.60 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 640 641.5 1.5 0.63 GO_FAA50V10











SB-2021-023 959.55 960.35 0.8 26.24 79 Vein GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 960.35 961.5 1.15 0.62 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 961.5 962.3 0.8 3.49 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 962.3 963.3 1 1.63 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 963.3 963.95 0.65 4.41 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 963.95 965.3 1.35 0.71 GO_FAA50V10











SB-2021-023 1128.5 1129.5 1 0.38 New Vein 4 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 1129.5 1130 0.5 2.86 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 1130 1130.5 0.5 2.26 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 1130.5 1131 0.5 3.70 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 1131 1131.5 0.5 1.99 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 1131.5 1132 0.5 3.68 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 1132 1132.5 0.5 1.43 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 1132.5 1133 0.5 0.10 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 1133 1133.5 0.5 1.39 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 1133.5 1134 0.5 1.99 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 1134 1134.5 0.5 6.99 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 1134.5 1135 0.5 1.93 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 1135 1135.5 0.5 2.92 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 1135.5 1136 0.5 5.09 New Vein 4 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 1136 1136.5 0.5 3.68 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 1136.5 1137 0.5 7.17 GO_FAA50V10 SB-2021-023 1137 1137.5 0.5 2.42 GO_FAA50V10

Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2021-023 has collar orientation of Azimuth 155; Dip -63.5. True widths are estimated at 40 - 90%

of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method Reported includes the most up to

date information as of the date of this press release.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 296,983 hectares over 346 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89). Gold in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code - 6 - GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

