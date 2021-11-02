Western Magnesium Hires Ashleigh Barry to Lead Media Relations and Corporate Communications

Washington, November 2, 2021 - Western Magnesium Corp. (WMC) (TSXV:WMG) (Frankfurt:3WM) (OTC:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the hiring of Ashleigh Barry to serve as Senior Vice-President of Media Relations and Corporate Communications. Ms. Barry will help the company amplify critical messaging and raise awareness about their industrial technology mission, technological advancements and its innovative approach to eco-friendly magnesium metal production in the United States.

Ms. Barry comes to Western Magnesium after a highly successful communications career both in the Federal Government and as an investigative television journalist where she was recognized with multiple Emmy Awards and the distinctive Edward R. Murrow Award. Her journalism career encompassed anchoring and reporting at network affiliates including ABC, CBS and NBC News covering American communities in Dallas, TX, Phoenix AZ, Columbus, OH, Milwaukee, WI. Her production experience includes positions with CBS Network, Fox News Channel and MSNBC in New York, NY.

Ms. Barry's investigative reporting with CBS helped expose the highly publicized Veterans Health Administration scandal in Phoenix, AZ from 2014-2016.

During her time with the Federal Government, Ms. Barry also led communications and partnership initiatives in building more than $500M in programs with external partners and was instrumental in launching critical initiatives from inception through completion. Ms. Barry's governmental and investigative journalism background offers a unique vision and strategic approach to Western Magnesium.

"I have always believed deeply in missions that have a lasting impact and am excited and honored to be part of Western Magnesium's revolutionary approach and promote the vital need to raise awareness about the future of clean magnesium," Barry said.

"We at Western Magnesium are thrilled to have Ms. Barry and her unparalleled expertise and dedication on our team. She has been a demonstrated leader across multiple platforms and has truly made a difference in the communities that she has served, and we are eager to welcome her to our growing community." said Sam Ataya, Executive President and CEO of Western Magnesium.

Mr. Ataya added that Ms. Barry's award-winning storytelling will help the company expand its development in the production of "green" metal in the United States with each milestone reached.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

Media Relations & Corporate Communications: Ashleigh Barry | abarry@westmagcorp.com | (571) 378-0762

Investor Relations: John Ulmer | julmer@westmagcorp.com | (604) 423-2709

